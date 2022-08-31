Lollapalooza 2023: Find out dates for ticket sales

O Lollapalooza announced the sales start dates for the 2023 edition. General sale will open on September 21, at 12 pm, through the festival’s website and at the official box office, located at Teatro Renault, in São Paulo. The tenth Lollapalooza Brazil is scheduled for March 24th, 25th and 26that the Interlagos Race Track.

An exclusive pre-sale will still be held for Bradesco bank customers, between September 16 and 20, through the same channels. Who owns Bradesco, Bradescard, Next and Digio! You will have a 15% discount on the ticket price and the option of paying in up to five interest-free installments when purchasing the Lolla Pass.

The values ​​have not yet been announced.

As in previous years, Lollapalooza tickets will be sold in two ways. O Lola Daywhich gives access to a festival day, and the Lola Pass, which guarantees the three-day event. It will still be possible to buy tickets for the Lola Loungea VIP area with several perks, and the Lola Comfortexclusive area with space for rest, restrooms and other services.

THE latest edition of Lollapalooza was held March 25-27 and featured The Strokes, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Miley Cyrus, A$AP Rocky and Martin Garrix as headilers. Foo Fighters were also scheduled to take the main stage, but canceled the performance after the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins just two days ago.

The festival has not yet revealed when the attractions for 2023 will be announced. Paramore and Billie Eilish have emerged as possible headliners, but have not been confirmed until now.

Where to buy Lollapalooza 2023 tickets?

Lollapalooza tickets can be purchased online through the Lollapalooza website. Tickets For Fun. The official box office (no fees charged) will be at Teatro Renault, in São Paulo (Av. Brigadeiro Luís Antônio, 411 – República) Opening hours will be from Tuesday to Sunday from 12:00 to 20:00. The place is closed on Mondays and holidays. Updated information will be available on official site from Lollapalooza.