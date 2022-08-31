“Look, for these values…”; Sevilla agrees to make Pix millions to Fla for Pedro and the total number of the ‘money truck’ comes to the attention of the fans

Forward has been playing a lot of ball with the red-black shirt and should go to the World Cup

Pedro live the best phase of his career. He is playing a lot at Flamengo, he became an absolute starter and won the affection of all the red-black fans. He is also the top scorer in the Copa Libertadores – with eight goals – and is in the running for the King of America. All this makes the scorer closer to the World Cup in November.

This good phase also makes interested parties appear. In recent days, the seville, from Spain, sought out people connected to the player to express interest in his signing. The Spanish club has been looking for a striker for at least three months, dreamed of Cavani, but the Uruguayan ended up going to Valencia.

Flamengo does not consider any player, apart from arrascaeta, non-negotiable and evaluates any proposal, but always prioritizes the sporting side, unless a million-dollar offer appears and the Club thinks it cannot refuse. This situation, however, does not seem to be the case. Sevilla waves with an offer of 23 million euros (BRL 117.7 million at the current price).

Values ​​that do not impress the Flemish leadership if the proposal is really formalized. To buy it from Fiorentina in December 2020, Fla paid in total just over BRL 112 millionthat is, the profit would be small if the CRF chose to sell it at that moment.

Pedro is very happy at Mais Querido and doesn’t want to leave right now, even more so because every change of club requires an adaptation and the World Cup is already “knocking on the door”. Thus, the permanence in the CRF must be ensured.