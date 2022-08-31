Lore Improta vents about difficulty traveling with Liz; understand

Lore Improta and Leo Santana traveled to Disney, in the United States, with the whole family. However, the dancer reported on social media that she felt fear and a certain difficulty in getting little Liz, 11 months old, to sleep on the flight of more than 8 hours.

On Instagram, the blonde gave details of how the trip was and how she managed to leave the girl without crying so much on the flight. “I will confess to you that I was very tense because Liz is a very restless child and “doesn’t like” to sleep”, she began.

She commented that she started giving Liz flower remedies and homeopathic remedies to calm her down. However, it didn’t help much. “But even so, she only slept 2 hours in total. Everything drew attention, even with the plane all dark”, she reported.

With the whole family on the plane, Lore said she was able to have a large support network to help entertain the little one, who was loving getting to know every detail of the aircraft. “Luckily, the support network came complete, so we took turns. Brought the tablet with the songs she likes and also kept crawling the whole plane and walking with us in the back”, she commented.

Finally, she also said that she was bothered at first by her daughter’s crying, even more for fear of others complaining, but she understood that Liz is just a baby: “I still get bothered by Liz’s crying to wake people up, but I’ve been working in my head to understand that she’s a baby and that we were all one and people need to understand that. And I’m just a mother trying to manage this whole new world.”