Lucas Fernandes is the ‘point outside the curve’ in Botafogo’s signings, believes commentator: ‘If there were one or two more of him, the campaign would be different’

O Botafogo brought more than two dozen players in the John Textor Era, but many signings have not yet had the effect of changing the level team in the Brazilian Championship that the fans had been waiting for. to the commentator Rafael Marqueshowever, the half Lucas Fernandes needs to be highlighted as the “point outside the curve”.

– This player cannot be placed on the cake. It’s not fair to put it in the two batches of signings as if it’s scrutinized. I understand the low and prejudiced reading, but I don’t think it’s fair that Lucas Fernandes is inserted in this context. He is the out-of-turn point. Look at this player’s ability to move. In theory, it’s a driving midfielder, but it can be a point guard midfielder, it can be a speed midfielder, builder midfielder or support midfielder on the sides. He is an extremely interesting player – said the journalist.

– If Botafogo had one or two more of these, the team’s campaign would certainly be different. It is important to do this justice here, because it seems that in Botafogo nothing is worth it. I think there are many problems, yes, and the position in the table is the main one – concluded Rafael Marques, in the fourth “Rodada Globo CBN”.

A holder since the beginning of the Luís Castro era, Lucas Fernandes has two assists in 18 games and is still looking for his first goal with the white shirt. The player is on loan from Portimonense until the end of 2023, but the agreement provides for triggers that could force Botafogo to buy him for around €4 million (R$20.1 million at the current price).