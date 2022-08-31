Lucas Paquetá earns Flamengo millionaire amount since turning professional – Flamengo – News and Flamengo game

Cub of the Vulture’s Nest hit the road to West Ham, from England

Per: Leonardo Jose

Flamengo has good reasons to be a training club. In addition to reinforcing the cast with jewelry from the base, the team earns financially, with the sale of these athletes to European football. After the direct transaction, Rubro-Negro also benefits from future negotiations, as is the case of Lucas Paquetá, who has already earned R$ 115.9 million to the Flamengo coffers.

The best offers for Flamengo products: enjoy discounts and gifts!

The boy Lucas Tolentino Coelho de Lima, from Ilha de Paquetá, in Rio de Janeiro, grew up at the base of Flamengo, club of the heart. This identification, aligned with talent, made the young man integrated into the professional squad in 2016, aged 19, under the command of then coach Muricy Ramalho. From there, Lucas “Paquetá” established his space in the red-black team and drew the attention of European giants.

After 95 games and 18 goals scored by Flamengo, Lucas Paquetá transferred to Milan (ITA) in January 2019. That’s when Mengão won the first amount for the midfielder. The Italian club paid 35 million euros (about R$150 million at the time). However, as Fla had 70% of the player’s economic rights, it kept R$100 million in the transaction.

At Milan, Paquetá was unable to establish himself as the absolute starter of the team. With a goal in 45 matches for the Italian club, the Brazilian aroused the interest of Lyon (FRA), who paid 23 million euros (R$ 150 million at the time) in 2020. In this new transaction, Flamengo snapped up another 890 thousand euros ( approximately R$5.9 million) due to FIFA’s solidarity mechanism with the training club.

From a new home, Paquetá reached the apex in Europe so far in his career, reaching the title at Lyon and being a fundamental player. With that, West Ham (ING) entered the parade to sign the Brazilian. After failing in a first attempt, the English team went all out for the midfielder. The Londoners’ second offer was 60 million euros (R$306 million), and the French accepted. Thus, Flamengo earns extra money again: around R$ 10 million goes to Flamengo’s coffers.

IN FULL…

Flamengo has already raised BRL 115.9 million with transactions involving Lucas Paquetá (BRL 100 million when he went to Milan, BRL 5.9 million when he went to Lyon and BRL 10 million when he transferred to West Ham). In other words, the trajectory of the red-black boy revealed in the basic categories of Mais Querido still continues to yield financial results to the Flamengo coffers.