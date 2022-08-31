Luciano Camargo’s ex exposes a lie in Zezé’s marriage and detonates: “Sick and proud”

Cleo Loyola, Luciano Camargo’s ex, exposes what she thinks about Zezé di Camargo’s marriage and detonates the sertanejo on social media

Cleo Loyolaex-wife of the countryman Luciano Camargo, returned to talk about this Tuesday (30), when giving an opinion on the marriage of his ex-brother-in-law. Speechless, she confessed that she didn’t believe in all the love between Zezé di Camargo and Graciele Lacerdafrequently displayed on social media.

In short, the situation came to light after a questioning made by an internet user in a question box, opened by the digital influencer on her profile. “Do you really think that all that happiness Graciele posts with Zé is real?”, wanted to know a follower.

Directly, she pinned the couple, remembering that their relationship began amid the separation of the sertanejo with Zilu Camargo. “Of course! There is no perfect relationship, let alone a relationship that was built on top of another relationship”, said.

Finally, she still took the opportunity to attack the singer and confessed that she could not put up with him personally. “I don’t believe it! I believe that for her to put up with that man [Zezé di Camargo] must have a lot of bags! Think of a boring, nauseous, proud guy!”detonated.

EXPLAINED!

bride of Zezé di Camargo, Graciele Lacerda opened the game this Saturday (27) about her relationship with the sertanejo and explained why she will not inherit her future husband’s assets.

Recently, in an interview with Leo Dias, the singer said that the two will only have a stable relationship, and she will not earn anything. On her social media, she a box of questions, and was asked: “Was your relationship with Zezé decided by a stable union? Giving up sharing of goods?“.