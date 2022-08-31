Luciano’s ex detonates Zezé di Camargo and comments on his marriage to Graciele Lacerda

Cleo Loyola, Luciano Camargo’s ex-wife, commented on the relationship between Zezé di Camargo and Graciele Lacerda and spared no criticism of the sertanejo

Cleo Loyola criticized Zezé di Camargo and sent hints about her relationship with Graciele Lacerda
Luciano Camargo’s ex-wife, Cleo Loyola, used his official Instagram account to share his thoughts on the marriage of Zezé di Camargo and Graciele Lacerda. Known for her controversial opinions, she spared no criticism of her former brother-in-law and sent indirect about his relationship with the influencer.

Through a question box on Stories, a follower of Cleo asked: “Do you really think that all that happiness that Graciele posts with Zezé is real?”. She didn’t miss the opportunity and explained that their relationship started when the countryman was still with Zilu Godoi.

“Of course! There is no perfect relationship, even more a relationship that was built on top of another relationship”, commented Cleo, who also strongly criticized the singer. “I don’t believe it! I believe that for her to put up with that man, she has to have a lot of pain! Think of a boring guy, sick and proud!”, she said.

Last week, when answering questions from followers on Instagram, Cleo revealed that she has already received invitations to join the cast of the reality show “A Fazenda”, by Record. The influencer explained that she did not accept the proposal because I think I am not psychologically prepared to be confined.

