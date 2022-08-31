Actor shows conversation with ex-BBB

Carmo Dalla Vecchia became one of the great names of Rede Globo. During his stardom in the soap opera “Cara e Coragem”, he made a great friend, the ex-BBB Kaysar Dadour.

During a fun chat, the actor admitted that if he weren’t married, he would invest in him.

On social networks, the hired by the carioca station shared a click next to the ex-BBB.

“Just to say that Kaysar is really cute. Lucky for him I’m already married, otherwise there would be no escape“said Carmo Dalla Vecchia.

After the publication, the former BBB replied to the message in the personal Instagram chat. “I love you”he declared.

In a good mood, the actor joked even more with his friend: “Let’s take a picture together for OnlyFans”. Afterwards, Kaysar Dadour stated: “It will be great”.

ACTOR TAKES ROMANCE ON TV

During the “Super Dança dos Famosos”, in the extinct “Domingão do Faustão”, Carmo Dalla Vecchia took on her marriage to João Emanuel Carneiro.

On the occasion, the Rede Globo actor made a great statement to his partner and to the heir, Pedro.

“I want people like me to feel represented and less bitter because historically they have been told they were wrong. I am not a wrong man”said the famous.

Since then, Carmo Dalla Vacchia and João Emanuel Carneiro have become symbols of love and are greatly supported.

HOW DID YOU MEET

In addition, on another occasion, Carmo Dalla Vecchia confessed how he met João Emanuel Carneiro.

According to the actor, it all took place in a show. The two have been together for over 17 years.

“I was putting on a horrible show and he went to see it. He must have taken pity on me and asked me to marry him”joked the Globo artist.