Luísa Marilac is involved in a murder by a Globo journalist; understand

Published on 08/30/2022, at 22:52

Luísa Marilac was involved in a murder case on Tuesday night (30/8). However, the situation was nothing more than a mistake, committed by SPTV, a local news program on Rede Globo. According to columnist Léo Dias, the program, hosted by José Roberto Burnier, aired an article with images of Luísa attributing her as the murderer of what would be her own friend.

“What was this scare I had? I’m afraid of having my face on my front door. People are calling me a killer […] they seem crazy, we live in a crazy world, the internet is crazy. Globo made a lot of mistakes with me, we don’t see Globo retracting itself”, said Luísa.

With the repercussion on social networks, Luísa questioned the propagation of the video: “I’m being massacred on social networks, losing followers, but that’s the least. Anyone who knows me knows my nature, my character, is there with me every day and knows that this crap is a lie”.

The crime took place in the municipality of São Bernardo do Campo, in São Paulo, when a transsexual was accused of killing a friend and assuming his identity to keep the goods. Luísa was mistaken for the killer, a 49-year-old trans woman, attributed in the article as a singer and makeup artist.

