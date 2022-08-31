Luísa Marilac responds to Globo after being mistaken for a murderer

Luísa Marilac, the muse of the “good drinks” meme, was mistakenly involved in a brutal murder case on Tuesday night (8/30). The serious mistake was made by SPTV, Globo’s local news program presented by José Roberto Burnier, which aired an article with images of her attributing herself as the murderer of her own friend. In conversation with the LeoDias column, Luísa got sick when she realized the great repercussion that the subject had on social networks.

“What was this scare I had? I’m afraid of having my face on my front door. People are calling me a killer […] they seem crazy, we live in a crazy world, the internet is crazy. Globo made a lot of mistakes with me, we don’t see Globo retracting itself”, rejected she, also a writer and LGBT activist.

Luísa Marilac (Reproduction: Instagram) Luísa Marilac (Reproduction: Instagram) Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 Luísa Marilac (Reproduction: Instagram) 0

Luísa also questioned the fact that people spread the video of the report as if it were something true and that this should not happen. “I’m being slaughtered on social media, losing followers, but that’s the least. Anyone who knows me knows my nature, my character, is there with me every day and knows that this crap is a lie”.

When the article was aired, Luísa was lying down when she received a message from her friend Thiago Marques, creator of the channel Arrasa Bi, with the video in question. “Within minutes, people started coming to my door and the phone didn’t stop ringing. They want to know what happened, but I’m also wanting to understand what happened. I haven’t been able to digest it yet or what to take what not to take and how serious it is. I’m afraid to even stay at home”, said Luísa, one of the most popular LGBT figures on the web.

the murder case

The real case took place in São Bernardo do Campo. A transsexual is suspected of killing a friend and assuming his identity to get the goods. Luísa was mistaken for the killer, a 49-year-old trans woman, attributed in the article as a singer and makeup artist.

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.

Have you read all the notes and reports in the column today? Click here.