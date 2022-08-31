Luísa Sonza gets emotional with the boy who designed a sticker album, takes action and moves the web: “Does anyone have contact…?”

This week, the story of the little boy went viral on social media. john gabriela boy who, due to lack of financial conditions, made his own sticker album of the World Cup 2022. In the photos, the young man’s homemade material moved netizens, especially considering the high price of the letters.

Who was also moved by the child’s case was the singer Luisa Sonza, who expressed interest in giving the boy a new sticker album, along with several letters for the boy to start his collection. the voice of ‘puppies‘ even engaged fans to find out about family contacts.

“Oh, baby! Does anyone have contact with any family members?”, asked the singer. “I wanted to give albumalready with a lot of figurines, for him to complete everything, I think he would like it”, concluded. The singer’s attitude received numerous praise from followers who praised the artist’s action. “She has a heart of gold”, said a user. “For more people like that”, said another profile.

It is worth mentioning that at G1the child’s father, João Teixeira, revealed that he received other offers to receive the album. in this year of Cup, the album becomes a tradition and becomes a sales success. On the internet, kits with the toy start at R$ 40 and consumers complained about the exacerbated value of the material.