Lula has 41.3% compared to 37.1% for Bolsonaro, says Paraná Pesquisas

In an eventual 2nd round, the PT would win with 47.8% of the votes against 40.8% for the president
A survey carried out by Paraná Pesquisas, released this Wednesday (31.Aug.2022), shows the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) with 41.3% of voting intentions in the 1st round. The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has 37.1%. The 2 maintained the level of the last survey carried out by the company, on August 24, when the result had been 41.7% for the PT to 37% for the president.
The survey surveyed 2,020 voters from August 26 to 30, 2022. The margin of error is 2.2 percentage points at a 95% confidence interval. The registration with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) is BR-03492/2022. The survey cost BRL 50,000.00. It was paid from its own resources. Here’s the full text (720 KB)
Following Lula and Bolsonaro are:
- Ciro Gomes (PDT) – 7.7% (in the last survey, pedestrians had 7.3% of voting intentions);
- YeaOin Tebet (MDB) – 2.4% (in the last survey, the senator had 2.7% of voting intentions);
- Pablo Marçal (Pros) – 0.6%;
- Vera Lúcia (PSTU) – 0.3%;
- Felipe D’Ávila (New) – 0.2%;
- Sofia Manzano (PCB) – 0.2%;
- Eymael (DC) – 0.1%;
- Soraya Thronicke (Brazil Union) – 0.1%;
- Leonardo Pericles (UP) – 0.1%;
- Roberto Jefferson (PTB) -0.0%.
Blanks and nulls are 5.9%. Do not know or did not answer correspond to 4.0%.
2nd TURN
Paraná Pesquisas also tested an eventual 2nd round between Lula and Bolsonaro. In this scenario, PT would win with 47.8%, compared to 40.8% for its rival. White, null or none add up to 8.3%. Don’t know or didn’t answer, 3.1%.
POWERDATA
Search PowerDate held from the 14th to the 16th of August shows that Lula has a 7 percentage point advantage over Bolsonaro in the 1st round. The PT has 44%; the president scores 37%.
Ciro Gomes (PDT) has 6%. Technically ties with Simone Tebet (MDB), who scores 4%, considering a margin of error of 2 percentage points. Sofia Manzano (PCB) appears with 1%.
It was the 1st time the PowerDate tested the names of Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) and Roberto Jefferson (PTB) in the 1st round scenario. Neither of the 2 had enough mentions to score. Eymael (DC), Pablo Marçal (Pros), Felipe d’Avila (Novo), Vera Lúcia (PSTU) and Leonardo Péricles (UP) also did not reach 1%.
In an eventual 2nd round, Lula has an advantage of 14 points over Bolsonaro. The PT scores 52% against 38% for the president.
The survey was carried out by PowerDate, a company of the Poder360 Jornalismo group, with its own resources. Data were collected from August 14 to 16, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,500 interviews in 331 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-02548/2022.
