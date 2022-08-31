Lula has 41.3% compared to 37.1% for Bolsonaro, says Paraná Pesquisas

In an eventual 2nd round, the PT would win with 47.8% of the votes against 40.8% for the president

A survey carried out by Paraná Pesquisas, released this Wednesday (31.Aug.2022), shows the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) with 41.3% of voting intentions in the 1st round. The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has 37.1%. The 2 maintained the level of the last survey carried out by the company, on August 24, when the result had been 41.7% for the PT to 37% for the president.

The survey surveyed 2,020 voters from August 26 to 30, 2022. The margin of error is 2.2 percentage points at a 95% confidence interval. The registration with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) is BR-03492/2022. The survey cost BRL 50,000.00. It was paid from its own resources. Here’s the full text (720 KB)

Following Lula and Bolsonaro are:

Ciro Gomes (PDT) – 7.7% (in the last survey, pedestrians had 7.3% of voting intentions);

(PDT) – 7.7% (in the last survey, pedestrians had 7.3% of voting intentions); Yea O in Tebet (MDB) – 2.4% (in the last survey, the senator had 2.7% of voting intentions);

(MDB) – 2.4% (in the last survey, the senator had 2.7% of voting intentions); Pablo Marçal (Pros) – 0.6%;

Vera Lúcia (PSTU) – 0.3%;

Felipe D’Ávila (New) – 0.2%;

(New) – 0.2%; Sofia Manzano (PCB) – 0.2%;

(PCB) – 0.2%; Eymael (DC) – 0.1%;

(DC) – 0.1%; Soraya Thronicke (Brazil Union) – 0.1%;

(Brazil Union) – 0.1%; Leonardo Pericles (UP) – 0.1%;

(UP) – 0.1%; Roberto Jefferson (PTB) -0.0%.

Blanks and nulls are 5.9%. Do not know or did not answer correspond to 4.0%.

2nd TURN

Paraná Pesquisas also tested an eventual 2nd round between Lula and Bolsonaro. In this scenario, PT would win with 47.8%, compared to 40.8% for its rival. White, null or none add up to 8.3%. Don’t know or didn’t answer, 3.1%.