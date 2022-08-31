Lula meets with governors and proposes recreating the Ministry of Public Security | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

The PT candidate for the presidency, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, proposed this Tuesday (30) the recreation of the Ministry of Public Security.

The portfolio existed during the government of former President Michel Temer (MDB), but under the current president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), it was incorporated into the Ministry of Justice.

Lula suggested the recreation in São Paulo, where he met with governors, former governors and representatives of security forces to debate proposals for the area. The return of the Ministry of Public Security is also on the radar of the PL candidate for reelection.

“We are proposing the creation of the Ministry of Public Security, without any interference in state policy. What we want is to increase the Union’s participation without interfering with what is the obligation of states today”, stated the PT.

“This is a somewhat old claim, questioned by these fellow governors for a long time. And I think we will be able to consecrate this in this campaign and consecrate the execution, if we are elected”, added Lula.

In addition to the Ministry of Public Security, Lula has already spoken, this year, of creating the ministries of Women, Native Peoples, Racial Equality and recreating the Ministry of Culture.

Participating in the meeting with the PT candidate this Tuesday in São Paulo were the governors of Pernambuco, Paulo Câmara (PSB); and from Bahia, Rui Costa (PT). Also present were Renan Filho (MDB), former governor of Alagoas; and Wellington Dias (PT), former governor of Piauí. Geraldo Alckmin, candidate for vice president on Lula’s ticket, followed the discussions.

Critical of Bolsonaro’s policy of easing access to weapons, Lula also said that, in an eventual government, he will enforce the Disarmament Statute. Legislation passed in 2003 changed possession and possession rules with the aim of reducing the circulation of weapons in the country.

The PT also defended the Single Public Security System (Susp) with integrated action of security forces with the Public Ministry and Public Defender’s Office. And he spoke of creating a “scientific committee” for structuring the sector “with planning, goals and evaluations”.

Among other points, the PT presidential candidate also proposed:

agreement with neighboring countries to combat drug trafficking and for an integrated policy at the borders with the action of the Armed Forces;

ensure the release to the states of resources from the Public Security Fund and from the Penitentiary Fund;

appreciation of public safety professionals;

monitoring and combating the financial movement of criminal organizations;

to reorganize the penitentiary system, separating prisoners by degree of danger, and with work and education programs for resocialization;

to disseminate the Maria da Penha Patrol, with the participation of municipal guards, to combat violence against women.

According to the PT presidential candidate, these proposals will be taken by the campaign coordinator, former Minister of the Civil House Aloizio Mercadante, to the other parties that make up the Brasil da Esperança coalition.

“If this is approved, this will be announced as a public security program for the next government in Brazil, headed by myself and Geraldo Alckmin,” he said.

Also at the meeting with state representatives, Lula stated that the establishment of full-time schools contributes to reducing violence and the participation of young people in drug trafficking.