Lula proposes Single Public Security System and resumption of the Disarmament Statute

São Paulo – The coalition candidate Brazil of Hope to the Presidency of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), announced this Tuesday (30) that, if elected, he intends to recreate the Ministry of Public Security (Susp). In addition, it committed itself to creating the Single Public Security System and to resuming the Disarmament Statute. The proposals were announced after a meeting, in São Paulo, with former governors and workers’ representatives who work in the different security forces.

Approved in 2005, in a plebiscite, the Disarmament Statute has been weakened in the current government by successive decrees issued by the current president Jair Bolsonaro that facilitate access to weapons by the civilian population.

As defined in this morning’s debate, Susp should work along the lines of the Unified Health System (SUS), articulating public policies for the sector with states and municipalities, including strengthening funding. Lula also stated that he intends to integrate the Public Ministry and the Public Defender’s Office in this system. “We are going to take the issue of violence very seriously, with an even stronger discussion. We will help states to fulfill their roles in communities, so that we can truly reduce violence,” he said.

In this sense, the candidate intends to combine the prevention and fight against crime with social and development measures. “It means ending poverty, improving people’s living conditions, generating employment,” said the candidate. He also highlighted that “the State can do a lot without needing the police”.

In this way, Lula also stated that he intends to resume the National Program for Public Security with Citizenship (Pronasci). Under the program, police officers will once again have access to scholarships so that they can improve their skills and abilities. Along the same lines, Lula launched the idea of ​​creating a Federal University of Public Security, to increase the training of police officers on a scientific and humanized basis.

more proposals

The presidential candidate said that the proposals collected today together with the governors and public security workers will be taken to the other parties that make up the coalition. Brazil of Hope (in addition to PT, PCdoB, PV, Rede, Psol, PSB, Solidarity, Pros, Avante and Agir). And, if accepted, they will be part of your government program.

In addition to recreating the ministry, Susp, disarmament policies and the resumption of Pronasci, Lula listed a series of measures that were listed at the meeting. Among them, signing agreements with neighboring countries to patrol the borders as a way to combat drug trafficking. Furthermore, it intends to establish partnerships with the Armed Forces for the development of an “integrated policy” of border control.

He also promised to strengthen the mechanisms for monitoring and combating financial transactions carried out by criminal organizations. “If we do not break the financial power of criminal organizations, it will be much more difficult to defeat them”.

The plan also includes proposals to reorganize the penitentiary system, separating inmates by degree of dangerousness, with reinforcement of work and education policies aimed at resocialization. Lula also said that he intends to resume the National Conference on Public Security, in addition to creating new mechanisms for social participation.

violence against women

“Men who like to beat women, prepare yourselves, because we are going to be much tougher on them,” Lula said. In this sense, the PT said that he intends to expand the Maria da Penha Patrol to the entire country. In this mechanism, the Military Police and Metropolitan Civil Guards carry out periodic visits to homes to verify compliance with urgent protective measures determined by the Justice and to repress possible acts of violence against women. It is a successful initiative that has already been adopted in several regions of the country.

full-time education

Lula also highlighted the proposal to expand integral education in schools as one of the main forms of crime and violence prevention. “What governors have experience is that where they have implemented full-time schools, with sports and education, violence against youth has greatly reduced. And the participation of young people in drug trafficking has also decreased,” said the candidate. “It means that it is one of the solutions to not only better train our young people, but also prevent them from falling or falling victim to organized crime“.

Participants celebrated

“Lula’s concern to bring together governors and public security workers signals that he wants to create a government that brings more peace to the people,” said former governor of Alagoas Renan Filho (MDB-AL). Former Bahia governor Rui Costa (PT-BA) also welcomed Lula’s initiative to expand the national government’s participation in the fight against crime. If in the past, crime was carried out by local gangs, by local criminals, today it is nationalized. Therefore, there is no way to fight wholesale crime, acting only in retail”, he highlighted.

The former governor of Piauí Wellington Dias (PT-PI) highlighted the collective elaboration of the public security plan as “a milestone in the country’s history”. Former Pernambuco governor Paulo Câmara (PSB-PE) said he was pleased with the inclusion of crime prevention measures, such as the expansion of full-time education. In the end, former governor Geraldo Alckmin, candidate for Lula’s vice president, stated that the coalition currently has “the best public security proposal for the country, involving the three federated entities”.

In turn, the civil police officer and candidate for state deputy in Rio Grande do Sul, Leonel Radde (PT), one of the workers’ representatives at the meeting with the former president, recorded the progress of the debate on public security in the eventual new Lula government on his Twitter account.