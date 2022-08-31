Lula raises the tone and faces Bolsonaro on the issue of corruption

Former President Lula (PT) adopted a new tone in his speech on corruption this Wednesday 31st. Asked this morning about the matter, Lula started to quote Jair Bolsonaro (PL) more directly.

“There are two ways you can face the issue of corruption: either you make it appear, or you make it disappear”, said. “We had before me, the famous drawer, which did not open any case against the president. Then we had a president who did not demand the investigation of Queiroz, his children and the complaints against Pazuello in the vaccine negotiations”, he continued.

In recent times, when asked about the matter, Lula used to mention the inspection and control mechanisms created during his administration, but he did not point out his suspicions about his opponents – in particular, the former captain.

This time, Lula concluded: “We have a President of the Republic who not only puts the dirt under the rug, but also turns it into a 100-year secret. [anos] any and all complaints against him. See the difference of a government drawera government that lies a lot and my government. […] We made the corporate card transparent and now the president’s corporate card has 100-year secrecy”.

Lula also made a my fault his performance in the Band debate. Although analysts understand the attitude of not refuting Bolsonaro’s bravado as a hit, Lula said that his stance was not exactly an option, but the result of a problematic dynamic at the event.

“The Band debate, the way it is formulated, creates a lot of difficulty for a real debate, which is the confrontation between the candidates”, he justified. “But there will be other debates and other opportunities. In them we will prove who is who in Brazilian politics”, he added.

In this Tuesday’s conversation with the radio, the former president also took the opportunity to snipe Sergio Moro (União Brasil), who has repeated that he would not have been cleared of the accusations of Operation Lava Jato, which he classified as a farce.

“I’m the only guy convicted of being innocent. It is forbidden to be innocent. Even with all the decisions in my favor, there are people who insist on saying ‘but you were not exonerated’”, he lamented. “So I’m a guy convicted of being innocent. This is my peace of mind,” the former president then pinned.