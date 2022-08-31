Luva de Pedreiro names the dish in a luxury restaurant in São Paulo; ‘now I’m edible’, says influencer | Bahia

The Bahian influencer Luva de Pedreiro was honored by a French bistro in São Paulo, and two dishes from the establishment are named after him. The luxury restaurant “Paris 6” is known for naming its products after national artists and personalities.

Glove names a main course and a dessert.

“I was ‘uneatable’, now I’m ‘eatable’. Receive it!”

The joy of the digital influencer was recorded on his social media and that of the restaurant owner. In the images, it is possible to see a dish similar to the famous “made dish”, with beans, rice, fried eggs and farofa. The dessert named for the Bahian was the traditional milk pudding, both new items on the menu.

In the publication, Isaac Azar, owner of the bistro, commented on the fame of Luva de Pedreiro in the place. According to the businessman, the young man passed by the restaurant’s kitchen and took pictures with the employees.

Also according to Isaac, this is the second time that kitchen workers ask for photos with an artist from the restaurant. The first time was with Neymar, during the time when the player was part of the Santos squad.

The football influencer tried the main course and played ball at the restaurant. On social media, Luva de Pedreiro thanked the appointment.

1 of 1 Glove de Pedreiro gets its name on French bistro dishes — Photo: Redes Sociais Mason’s Glove gets its name on French bistro dishes — Photo: Social Networks

The Bahian influencer has already been highlighted on social media when he was expelled from the home of influencer Khaby Lame in a humor video in Italy, and when he used the 2022 World Cup ball to score a goal with three goalkeepers.

Iran Ferreira is 20 years old and is currently the most followed football influencer on Instagram, with over 14 million followers. On TikTok, he mobilizes more than 17 million subscribers.

The name Luva de Pedreiro refers to the gloves used by young people to play football. He became a viral sensation with the catchphrase ‘receive’, in videos of his feats in a floodplain field in the city of Quijingue, 322 kilometers from Salvador.

See more state news at g1 Bahia.