M. Dias Branco (MDIA3) concludes operation for partnership with Omega (MEGA3); BMG (BMG4) will create Bmg Seguridade and more news

This Wednesday’s (31st) corporate news highlights the IRB (IRBR3) which signed an agreement worth R$100 million with Casashopping to settle lawsuits.

M. Dias Branco (MDIA3) concludes a partnership with Omega (MEGA3) to supply wind energy.

Energias do Brasil (ENBR3) sold 100% of the capital stock of Energest SA, which owns Usina UHE Mascarenhas, for R$ 1.225 billion.

BMG has already approved the creation of its insurance arm, Bmg Seguridade.

Petrobras (PETR4), in turn, reported that Cade approved the sale of the Isaac Sabbá Refinery (REMAN) to Ream Participações.

Check out more highlights:

The Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), in a court session held this Tuesday (30), approved the transaction for the sale of the Isaac Sabbá Refinery (REMAN) to Ream Participações, through the signing of an Agreement on Concentration Control – ACC.

The decision will be published in the Federal Official Gazette according to CADE’s regimental term and the conclusion of the transaction is still subject to the other conditions precedent set out in the purchase and sale agreement.

Energias do Brasil (ENBR3)

Energias do Brasil (ENBR3), owned by Portugal’s EDP, signed a contract for the sale of 100% of the share capital of Energest SA, which owns Usina UHE Mascarenhas. The purchaser is VH GSEO UK Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Victory Hill Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities. The company is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker GSEO.

The total estimated value of the transaction is R$ 1.225 billion, of which R$ 800 million at the closing of the operation and the remaining receivable according to the conditions established in the process of renewing the plant’s concession.

BMG Bank (BMGB4)

BMG approved the creation of its insurance arm, Bmg Seguridade, with the objective of consolidating Bmg’s insurance activities; strengthen the expansion of Bmg Corretora; (iv) provide scale gains in these operations; (v) obtain cost and expense reductions in the insurance segment.

The effective conclusion of the transaction is subject to approval by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense – CADE, by the Central Bank of Brazil – BACEN.

IRB-Brasil Resseguros (IRBR3) entered into an out-of-court agreement with the companies that own and control the Casashopping project, located in the city of Rio de Janeiro, in which these companies undertook to pay the total amount of R$ 100 million to the company, under the terms and deadlines set out in the aforementioned agreement, with the objective of ending the lawsuits between the parties that have been in process for almost 20 years, as well as selling the real estate interest of IRB Brasil RE in said venture.

The conclusion of the aforementioned negotiation process, conducted by the Management of IRB Brasil, is part of the strategy of optimizing the capital structure and the regulatory indicator of coverage of technical provisions of the company.

M. Dias Branco (MDIA3) and Omega (MEGA3)

M. Dias Branco (MDIA3) reported that, on August 30, 2022, the transaction underlying the contract with Omega was concluded, for the formation of a corporate partnership whose purpose is the generation of energy by three controlled wind farms by Omega for consumption by the company in its own production units.

The wind farm that is the object of the Partnership is located in the city of Paulino Neves, in the State of Maranhão, with an installed wind capacity of 97.2 MW, of which 18 average MW will be sold to the Company under the self-production system by equalization.

The electric motor manufacturer WEG approved the Carbon Neutral program. The WEG Carbon Neutral Program (WEGE3) defines global decarbonization goals (reduction of GHG emissions – Greenhouse Gases), which include reducing 52% of GHG emissions by 2030; and achieve net neutral emissions (net-zero) by 2050. “These goals refer to WEG’s global emissions based on the year 2021”, explains the company.

Spacelaser (ESPA3)

Espaçolaser’s Board of Directors approved a capital increase in the amount of up to R$225 million, through the issuance, by the company, of at least 44,270,834 new common shares and a maximum of 117,187,500 new common shares , at the issue price of R$1.92 per share.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. watch here.

Related