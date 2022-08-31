Maduro and Petro consider meeting in October, says Colombian ambassador to Venezuela

The presidents of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and Colombia, Gustavo Petro, may have their first meeting in October after re-establishing bilateral relations after three years of rupture, the new Colombian ambassador in Caracas said on Tuesday (30).

“We are planning to see if it can be in October”, declared Ambassador Armando Benedetti when asked by a journalist about a possible meeting between the two presidents, after meeting with the holder of the Venezuelan Parliament, the government’s Jorge Rodríguez.

Benedetti, 54, arrived in Venezuela on Sunday and handed over his credentials to Maduro on Monday, formally resuming relations that were broken in 2019, when the government of then-President Iván Duque recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó as “president in charge.” Venezuela due to questions surrounding Maduro’s re-election.

Benedetti and Maduro talked about “various topics”, including energy, said the ambassador, without giving further details.

The new Venezuelan ambassador to Colombia, former foreign minister Félix Plasencia, also arrived in Bogotá on Sunday.

There is still no date for the reopening of the border crossings, which were partially closed to vehicles in 2015 and completely in 2019, when they were restricted to pedestrians.

Petro and Maduro expressed their willingness to “normalize” the situation on the 2,200 km common border, plagued by smuggling and the action of irregular armed groups.

Trade between Venezuela and Colombia, which reached close to US$7.2 billion in 2008, has plummeted and the Colombian-Venezuelan Chamber of Integration (CAVECOL) is working with projections of US$800 million to US$1.2 billion for this year.

The bilateral agenda also includes another key point: the issue of migration, as thousands cross the dividing line every day and Colombia welcomes two of the more than six million Venezuelans who, according to the UN, have migrated because of the crisis in their country.

