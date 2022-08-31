Man goes into a vegetative state after taking drug overdose

Humaniza, a hospital located in Porto Alegre, capital of Rio Grande do Sul, became the target of a police investigation after one of its patients, a 28-year-old man, became vegetative due to an incorrect dosage.

Alexandre Moraes de Lara was hospitalized in 2021 to treat heart problems, but ended up consuming ten times more medication than he should have, which caused cardiorespiratory arrest.

Now, he is in a vegetative state, meaning he is unable to speak or interact with the world around him and needs 24-hour care. To make matters worse, this situation still has great potential to be permanent, according to a medical report reported by the G1 news portal.

man’s wife, Gabrielle Goncalves Bressiani, was three months pregnant at the time of the episode. Today, she takes baby two two on her partner visits.

The person enters talking, walking, healthy, smiling, and never leaves. He never goes out again, without being able to say ‘goodbye’ to his family,” he said. Luciano Pacheco Martinsthe victim’s uncle, in an interview with the vehicle.

fatal mistake

The prescription issued by the attending physician alexander would be correct, but the hospital pharmacy recorded the numbers incorrectly, thus leading to an overdose. still according to Lucianthe manner in which hospital staff responded to the emergency after the accident would also have been inadequate.