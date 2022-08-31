Marcelo Adnet says that revealing childhood sexual abuse helped him to heal

Marcelo Adnet40 years old, who in 2020 revealed that he suffered sexual abuse as a child, spoke again about the delicate subject in an interview with the newspaper O Globo.

“We encourage other people and create awareness. When no one debates, it becomes a taboo, a shadow, it seems that the subject does not exist. It takes courage to speak up. Nobody is forced to go public. It can be too painful. But whoever has the strength, should speak up to raise awareness”, began the comedian.

Asked if that would have been the reason for revealing the trauma he lived through, Adnet said yes: “But also for a personal reason, which is to purge something traumatic. Putting it out is part of overcoming it. It’s almost a full stop. “That happened and I can talk about why it doesn’t hurt or victimize me.” It’s part of my story too. There’s an individual thing, to make peace with that in the sense of “throw it to the wind, it’s gone, it’s gone”. If it’s just kept inside us, it’s worse.

“I was sexually abused twice, aged 7 and 11. At first, I didn’t even know what sex was. The caretaker at the place where I was vacationing started approaching me and asking for favors. He would blackmail me by saying that if I told anyone anything, my dog ​​would die. I was very naive. One day, when it was just him and I at home, he came at me. I felt immense pain, but it didn’t last long because my relatives, who had gone to the market, came back to get their wallet. Later, the nightmare recurred with an older family friend. He didn’t get to consummate the act, like the caretaker, but he kissed me and ran his hand over my body. There were two difficult episodes.”