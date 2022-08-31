Marcos Uchôa withdraws candidacy and blames Molon for lack of information about resources

Journalist Marcos Uchôa announced this Tuesday 30 that he no longer intends to run for the post of federal deputy, due to a disagreement with the candidate for senator Alessandro Molon (PSB-RJ).

Uchôa joined the PSB in Rio de Janeiro to compete for a seat in the Chamber, but, in a video, declared that he did not have the financial resources promised for his campaign.

The journalist said that, in April, he had questioned Molon, president of the PSB in Rio, about receiving funds to carry out his campaign. According to Uchôa, the promise he heard was not fulfilled.

“The president of the PSB in Rio, Alessandro Molon, said that the party would finance my campaign. Because I’ve been asking for basic information for months: when and more or less around how much money I could count”, the journalist reported. “We have reached the end of August and this information has not been given.”

Uchôa stated that other PSB candidates said they were in the same situation. According to him, the lack of information makes it impossible to establish commitments with campaign professionals, such as advisors, accountants, photographers and lawyers.

The journalist pointed out that the campaign period began two weeks ago and that the election will take place in about a month. He said he felt like he was pushing a car, without the necessary equipment, while other candidates were “a mile a minute.”

“I don’t believe in bad work. Over 38 years in journalism, I’ve worked with competent people. Behind every reporter, there has to be a team. In politics, it is no different. […] And then I thought: this is not serious. And I’m a serious person in the things I do. And I thought that, in this situation, there was no point in continuing.”

Capital Letter looked for Molon, but got no answer. The advisory sent a note from the PSB Executive in Rio that says that the party received last Thursday 25 the transfer of 4 million reais to finance candidates for federal and state deputies.

The directory also claimed that it only decided on the amounts on Monday 29 and that it will make deposits over the next three days, which would not have made it possible to “anticipate any estimate in advance”.

See PSB-RJ positioning

Last Thursday, August 25th, the PSB-RJ received a transfer of R$ 4 million to finance campaigns for candidates for federal and state deputy. On the morning of the following day, Friday, August 26, at a meeting of the State Executive of the PSB-RJ, the criteria for the distribution of these resources were established. This decision was published on the party’s website on the same day (check it out here: https://psbrio.org/resolucao-no4-dacomissao-executiva/).

On Monday, August 29, the Electoral Working Group created by the State Executive to define, based on the criteria pre-established by the same Executive, the values ​​that each candidate would receive, met and decided on such values. As of this Tuesday, August 30th, funds will be deposited in the candidates’ accounts. The transfers will be made over the next three days, including today, respecting the daily banking limits for financial transactions.

It was only yesterday, therefore, that the right amount was reached that could be guaranteed for each candidate for federal and state deputy. For this reason, it was not possible to anticipate any estimate in advance. Finally, the same criteria established in the distribution of financial resources will be applied in the distribution of TV and radio time, whose programs have already been funded by the PSB-RJ.