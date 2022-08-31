Mari Palma talks about choosing a non-traditional look for the wedding and remembers tribute to her father – Vogue

+



Mari Palma on her wedding day (Photo: Disclosure)

After the proposal in December 2020 inspired by the series “Friends”, journalist Mari Palma went to the altar with Phelipe Siani last weekend, at the Serra dos Cocais space, in Itatiba, in the interior of São Paulo. The pre-party on Friday brought together just over 200 guests and the ceremony and party on Saturday brought together around 600.

Mari chose a look signed by Helen Salles and broke style rules by changing her heels for Vans golden sneakers, her favorite shoe. “It was never my dream to have a traditional wedding. I never imagined myself in a wedding dress, so I had it in my head from the beginning that I wanted something different”, she tells Vogue. “I never thought I would feel so Mari in a wedding outfit”, she adds, who wore a skirt. long with an embroidered crop top. “It was a perfect combination that made me feel safe to live the best day of my life. It was me there, in my best version, to enjoy with all my family and friends.”

Mari Palma (Photo: Reproduction)

One of the most memorable moments of the wedding was the tribute that Mari paid to her father, Luiz Palma, who died in 2021 of cancer. Her five-year-old nephew Dom walked with her holding a sign that read “Grandpa gave me this mission.” Alongside him and her two older brothers, Luiz Palma Junior and Leonardo Palma, she released a balloon with her father’s name on it.

Below, the journalist gives a beautiful account of the special episode on her big day.

“I wanted my father to participate in the wedding in some way, even though I knew he was there. After all, the beautiful day we got as a gift, in my mind, was no coincidence: it was a gift from him. put him in the ceremony in a beautiful way. When I pictured myself walking in, obviously my idea was to walk this path with him. I thought, How am I going to do this in a way that I know he would be happy?

Mari Palma and Phelipe Siani (Photo: Disclosure)

My five-year-old nephew Dom has a personality very similar to my father’s, very affectionate, special, sensitive. A cousin suggested that we go in together and that stuck in my head. Over time, we started talking, I asked if he would go with me, and he always said yes. Amazingly, Dom gave me a lot of strength that day. We waited for our time and he held my hand tightly and spoke about grandpa in a very beautiful way. He held the plaque so proudly in his hand.

Mari Palma released balloons at her wedding in honor of her father (Photo: Reproduction)

My brother has a tradition with the kids where every birthday of my dad they throw balloons up and I wanted to bring that to the wedding. He wanted my two older brothers to be waiting for me and each had a bladder to let go. That was the most emotional moment of the ceremony, it was the moment I felt my father there and I think everyone felt it too. At the same time that I was very emotional, I was very happy and safe. It’s hard to explain, but his presence there was very strong.

Mari Palma (Photo: Publicity)

There was a second moment, during the celebration, where our friends who were celebrating made my older brother, who has the same name as my father, say once again everything my father said to Phelipe when he asked me to marry him, because we recorded it and my brother repeated exactly my father’s lines.

Mari Palma (Photo: Reproduction)

I didn’t know this would happen and I was very happy. It was beautiful to see that, because I’m sure all this, and all the energy that was there, made my father very happy. I’m sure he was there, I felt it. It was very very special, very beautiful. The whole energy of the party was sensational, I’ve never seen a place with so many happy people.”