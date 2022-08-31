Marina Ruy Barbosa: understand the controversy surrounding the diamond ring used at the BB Ball

Marina Ruy Barbosa was one of the guest stars of the first edition of Baile do BB and the actress’ participation in the event has given rise to talk. The reason? A luxurious ring she wore to attend the celebrationwhich also had the presence of Bruna Marquezine.

Marina, who last week shone in a vintage dress, wore the diamond ring over a pink glove. She realized that she had lost the jewel in the middle of the party, but found the item the same night.

“I had the gloves on and I hugged, kissed, took a picture with a lot of people. Then, at a certain moment, I realized that the ring was not on my finger. But then they found it and returned it. Phew!”, declared the actress, in an interview with columnist Fábia Oliveira, from Em OFF.

WHO FOUND MARINA RUY BARBOSA’S RING?

Also according to the columnist, Marina, who owns a style full of fashion trends, had a great fright when she realized that she had lost the ring because it was borrowed. To ensure that the gem would come back, she offered a reward of BRL 10,000 to the employee who returned the belongings.

However, the authorship of the good deed has become a major impasse. Marina claims that a girl named Francisca was presented as the person who found the ring, but one of the janitors at the event has claimed the find for himself.

In an interview with Fábia Oliveira, Tales Neves claims he found a ring on the floor while sweeping the place. Because he thought it was jewelry, he threw the jewelry in the trash. Upon being informed of the lost ring by Marina, the clerk looked for the item in the trash.

“I found and informed the woman who is my leader’s right-hand man that I had found the ring. She told me that I should give it to her, that she would return it to the actress, as it is the company’s policy to follow this protocol. And when she returned it, she said that she was the one who found it and gave my leader’s contact number.“, tells Thales, to Em OFF.

Thales claims that he was introduced to Marina as the person who found the ring and said that she thanked and took a picture with him two more people: the leader and her right hand man. He still reports that he contacted his boss to find out about the money, but he did not receive any return.

MARINA RUY BARBOSA SPEAKS ABOUT THE LOST RING

The fight over the discovery of the ring took over social media after the testimony of a woman who claims to be the employee’s sister went viral. “he returned [o anel], she thanks. And finally… He was cut by the hotel, that is, he won’t work there anymore. And he didn’t receive the pix… What a pity, man“, says the girl.

After being marked by many internet users on social networks, the story reached Marina, who said she was unaware of Thales’ presence in the plot. “So, the team introduced a girl named Francisca as the person who found the ring! And of course, I got her contact, I even took a photo to register and on the second one I would make the arrangement to send the thank you. I don’t understand. And how would someone who finds a ring that was supposedly lost get fired/fired?” the actress wrote on Twitter.

The plot twist is that neither of you should keep the amount! In a note sent to the press, the hotel where the Baile do BB took place states that the amount offered by Marina will be donated. “Respecting Rosewood São Paulo’s policy, which does not allow any compensatory payment, the amount offered by the team to the team will be donated to Casa Santa Terezinha, an association benefited at the party with a donation of part of the profits. The hotel remains available to provide all necessary information and assistance to those involved.