Martian sand is green and red shows off Perseverance’s SuperCam

Mars may not be the way you thought. The nickname of the red planet does justice to the celestial body, but ignores the fact that its surface can present other colors.

A new study published in the journal Science Advances suggests that Mars has a kind of green sand in Jezero Crater. The observations were made with the SuperCam equipment from NASA’s Perseverance rover.

When the NASA rover landed on the planet, scientists expected to find mostly sedimentary rocks piled up at the bottom of the ancient lake that formed at Jezero. However, what they captured were igneous rocks (of volcanic origin), many composed of grains of olivine – a greenish mineral.

As Briony Horgan, a professor at Purdue University in the US and author of the study, explained, the finding showed why this type of exploration is necessary. “The tools we have on the rover are vital because it was impossible to understand the origin of these rocks until we got up close and used all our amazing microscopic instruments to observe them.” communiqué.

The igneous rocks of Mars, as they are also called, are nearly four billion years old. They are similar to those that existed in the early days of the Earth, but are less worn. Here, the boulders suffered from wind, water, movement of tectonic plates and even human intervention.

The main objective of the Perseverance mission is to search for traces of life on Mars, and the new observations could help with that task. In addition, the existence of Earth-like rocks on another planet allows researchers to make comparisons with early life and conditions on Earth in the past, further understanding our own biological processes.