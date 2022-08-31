MasterChef Brazil: Rafael is eliminated and says that Fernanda was carried in the tests

In addition to being motivated by Helena Rizzo, the amateur cook plans to follow in the chef’s footsteps. Like her, he plans to study gastronomy in Spain: “That’s what I’m going to do. I have a year to graduate, but I’m going to lock it up […] Now, I want to take an internship somewhere, preferably in Rio, and work for a few months. Then I’ll see how it goes,” she analyzes.