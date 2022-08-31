MasterChef Brazil: Rafael is eliminated and says that Fernanda was carried in the tests

Eric Jacquin, in turn, ensured how dedicated the computer science student was and how well he cooked. For the chef, the test was defined in the details: “The meat was over”, he lamented when commenting on the pork wrapped in bacon, with sauce and accompanying vegetables.
Deserved?
In an interview with band.com.br, at the end of the recordings, Rafael regretted the result. He says that the semifinal increased the pressure and, since the 1st race of the night, in which he had to reproduce dishes from the MasterChef Professionalswas distressed.
“Anxiety hit a lot. I was very nervous and ended up showing everything, since at the market I didn’t get half of the things I wanted.”
The student says he charges himself a lot and, still in the kitchen, was paralyzed when he heard about his elimination. He even tried, but he couldn’t hide his sadness and rolled his eyes at Fernanda’s celebration. The two were rivals throughout the season.
“If there was a final with Renato and Lays I would have my head held high. They deserve a lot. But Fernanda stayed out [do programa] half of the competition, was not a positive highlight. It has now won the first race, because it was carried in team races”, he replied.
Despite being outraged, Rafael accepts and agrees with the jury’s assessment. “Today she [a Fernanda] deserved to win, yes, that was fair”, he points out. The cast’s positive comments thrilled the contestant. “I always doubted my ability to cook a lot and questioned whether I was really good or not. Now, I think I have a future in it, I’m very happy, it’s very good.”
Raphael wants to be professional
In addition to being motivated by Helena Rizzo, the amateur cook plans to follow in the chef’s footsteps. Like her, he plans to study gastronomy in Spain: “That’s what I’m going to do. I have a year to graduate, but I’m going to lock it up […] Now, I want to take an internship somewhere, preferably in Rio, and work for a few months. Then I’ll see how it goes,” she analyzes.
A fan of the program, Rafael admires the professional kitchen and intends to continue in the area with caution and care. “I really respect the profession and I know that no one will leave MasterChef being a chef, ever! Neither who wins nor who loses. I don’t have the slightest ability to leave here and open a restaurant, I need to learn a lot”, he concludes. We wish you success, Rafael!
What happened on the 16th episode of MasterChef
They are back
In the first challenge of the night, the top 3 were surprised by the unexpected visit of Daisy, Pablo and Rafael, the three MasterChef Professional champions. The proof that guaranteed the first place in the final of the 2022 season was to reproduce the three winning dishes.
Tongue, duck or ancho?
Lays, for being the best in the last evaluation, defined which recipe each competitor should prepare. The designer chose Daisy’s recipe, while assigning Pablo’s to Rafael and Rafael’s to Fernanda.
At the end of 1h15, Lays had the best performance and celebrated the classification in the emotional final. Rafael served tongue a little hard and Fernanda presented burnt duck.
banquet night
As is tradition, in the last tasting before the final, the participants prepared a delicious feast for the chefs. The mission was to cook pork loin, wrapped in bacon, with sauce and accompaniment.
Who goes to the final?
The dispute was dramatic and defined in the details. At the end of the tasting, Jacquin, Fogaça and Helena liked Fernanda’s dish better. The cooking point of the meat was the differential, guaranteeing the place for the wolf in the final next to Lays. Rafael left the program emotional.