Mc Meno K is rushed to hospital after being shot in Rio Grande do Sul

The singer Kauan Soares, 16 years old and popularly known by the stage name of Mc Meno Kwas shot on the way out of a night party in the metropolitan region of Porto Alegre (RS) last Monday, 30th. Author of the hits ‘Camisa do Flamengo’ and ‘Cabelinho na Régua’, the boy performed in the city of Alvorada and, after leaving the place and a fan asking for a photo with the artist , a shooting started. A boy who requested registration with the singer and two other people shot the funkeiro. In total, one person died at the scene and five others were injured – with Meno K being the hardest hit. According to the position of his advice published on social media, “up to the present moment, we have information that his health condition is in a stable condition, without risk of life”. The artist gave a statement to the civil police and claimed that there was no misunderstanding at the nightclub to justify what happened and, therefore, the agents are investigating the possibility of Mc’s songs inciting possible violence against the boy. Exams are being carried out to identify the degree of injuries suffered and the suspects of the shooting are on the run.