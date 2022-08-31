Meet the Phantom Hand Swipe and learn how not to fall for it

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

How to anticipate the limit increase on the Nubank card?

Currently, thousands of Brazilians are experiencing financial difficulties for various reasons, such as debt, unemployment, unforeseen circumstances, among other reasons. This moment of financial fragility of some people is seen as an opportunity by criminals to apply scams.

There are numerous financial scams being applied every day in Brazil, such as the false income tax refund, the job vacancy, the pix robot, among others. To prevent you from falling into one of these cheats, we are going to explain how the Phantom Hand Scam works. Check out!

What is the Phantom Hand Swipe and how does it work?

Phantom hand scam is a virtual fraud, which basically consists of convincing people to install certain applications on their cell phones. In this way, criminals gain access to the victim’s banking apps.

In this scam, criminals call victims to alert them about alleged unusual movements in their bank account. In this way, the scammer instructs the person to install a certain application from the institution that will solve the problem.

The ghost hand scam is also often applied via SMS, email or other types of messages, in which it instructs the victim to install a certain application to increase account security.

From the moment the application is installed by the person, the criminal gains access to their bank accounts and, thus, begins to transfer money to a third-party account and use the virtual credit card to make purchases.

How to protect yourself from the phantom hand blow?

The first step to protect yourself from the ghost hand blow is to stay calm and check if your account really has strange movements. If you are, go to a branch of your bank or get in touch through official channels. In addition, there are other ways to not fall for this scam, check it out!

Nubank has a new function for paying bills: understand!

Don’t believe calls or messages asking you to install applications or send your card password, for example. Banks don’t ask their customers for these things;

Never install unknown applications, especially if they have been recommended in calls or messages;

Do not install applications that are not in your cell phone’s virtual store;

Change your passwords regularly and don’t repeat them for more than one app.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the Youtube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: @pressfoto / Freepik