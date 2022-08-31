Mega-Sena: Contest 2515 will award BRL 42 million this Wednesday (31)

This Wednesday (31st), the Mega Sena 2515 will give away the prize of R$ 42 million to the player who wins the game. To win, the player must hit the six tens, from 1 to 60.

The draw will be carried out by Savings Bank, this Wednesday (31), at 8 pm, at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo. Those who want to participate in the game and compete for R$42 million can place their bets until 7 pm on the same day of the draw.

Mega-Sena online betting

In addition to carrying out in person, citizens can also place their bets online through the Caixa Loterias app. However, to bet online, the bettor must make at least R$ 30 in bets and payment is made exclusively by credit card.

How to make a Mega Sena game?

To bet on Mega-Sena, simply opt for the individual single game, with a bet of more dozens, as well as the game through the pool. In the single bet, you choose six numbers from the 60 available on the wheel. But, it should be noted that the chances of the prize going out through the main range in this type of bet are minimal.

In addition, to get closer to the prize pool, there is the possibility of splitting, choosing more dozens to enhance the bet. In this case, just select up to 15 numbers on the steering wheel, however, paying more for each added ten.

Unfortunately, winning in this modality is quite difficult, since the probability of this happening is 1/50 million. However, with deployment, the odds become easier.

Furthermore, it is possible to bet on Mega Sena through lottery draws. In the pool, the bettor shares the costs of the bets with other players, but with the benefit of having more chances to hit than if playing alone.

Mega-Sena 2515: R$ 42 million accumulated prize

Bets on Mega-Sena are the most registered, as a result, the chance of winning is 1 in 50,063,860, according to the Cashier Federal Economic. The six-figure single bet costs just R$4.50

However, it is possible to bet 15 tens, however, the investment will be R$ 22,522.50. With more numbers, the chance of hitting and taking the grand prize goes up to 1 in 10,003.

Players who wish to register their bet without leaving home can access the Loterias Caixa website or use the application of the same name. However, you must be over 18 years old.

In addition, on the internet the minimum bet is R$ 30, an amount that can also pay for other lotteries.

However, to participate in the next contest and compete for the prize of R$ 42 million, just register the numbers until 7 pm on Wednesday (31).

How to redeem the prize I won from Mega-Sena?

your prize from Mega Sena will depend directly on the amount you have to receive. Therefore, when the prizes do not exceed the value of 1900 reais, they can be withdrawn at a lottery shop. However, if this amount was higher, the only possibility is at a Caixa Econômica Federal bank branch.

By the way, these two places of withdrawal have a situation in common, which is the presentation of documents. Therefore, to make the redemption, it is necessary to present proof of payment of the bet, identity documents and also CPF.

That is, without these documents it will not be possible to effect the withdrawal of the amount receivable. Also, be aware that there is a 90-day deadline for the winner to appear at one of the two venues. Otherwise, the prize returns to the Federal Government.

In addition, as the Mega-Sena prize is usually of a high value, the winner can issue a power of attorney. In this way, a trusted person executes the process of redeeming and transferring the prize.

With these guidelines it is possible to make a peaceful and stress-free rescue. However, in addition to that, you need to pay attention to the days and hours of operation of the establishments.

When the draw takes place on Saturday, the next working day available for pick-up is Monday if it is not a national holiday.

So, if you made your moves and managed to win a prize, follow the guidelines. However, if it wasn’t this time, keep placing your bets, because Mega-Sena has incredible and very attractive prizes for future plays. In addition to it, there are others within the vast universe of the lottery world.