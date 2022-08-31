MEI can buy cars paying 30% cheaper: see how it’s possible

Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs) can buy a 0 km car with a discount of up to 30%. The opportunity is offered by the exemption from ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services), available to the National Registry of Legal Entities (CNPJ) who make the purchase directly with the automaker, also known as direct sale.

Nubank has a new function for paying bills: understand!

The discount offered when purchasing the vehicle varies by model and manufacturer. Currently, companies offering discounts are: Chevrolet, Renault, Fiat and Volkswagen. Depending on the automaker, the discount can range from 2.5% to 30%.

As soon as the discount is made available by the company, it is necessary to show, at the time of purchase, personal and company documents, along with the MEI certificate and the CNPJ card.

Requirements to get the discount

One of the main factors related to the direct purchase of the car is the delivery of the car, which can take up to two months. Furthermore, after purchase, the car must be used for at least 12 months before being offered for sale. If the entrepreneur manages to negotiate the vehicle before the deadline, he will have to return it to ICMS.

According to the rule stipulated by Confaz ICMS 67/18, this rule is to prevent the entrepreneur from buying the vehicle just to resell, since the discount is allowed for the car to contribute to the business.

There are disadvantages

In addition to the car delivery deadline, it is not possible to buy a vehicle with a value greater than the annual gross revenue of the MEI, therefore, it cannot cost more than R$ 81 thousand. The discount also does not apply to the purchase rule of 80% of the annual amount invoiced by the company.

The vehicle will be linked to the company’s CNPJ and, if the entrepreneur is unable to pay off the car financing, the company together with the entrepreneur can be negative in credit operations.

How to anticipate the limit increase on the Nubank card?

How to become an MEI

To register as a MEI, your area of ​​expertise must be part of the official list of the category, since the MEI was created with the aim of regularizing the situation of informal professionals. To become one, you must:

Invoice up to BRL 81,000.00 per year or BRL 6,750.00 per month

Not having a stake in another company as a holder or partner

Have at most one contracted employee who receives the minimum wage or the floor of the category

To register as an Individual Microentrepreneur, it is necessary to access the Entrepreneur Portal – MEI.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.