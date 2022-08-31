The new banner of the Caixaça bar opened at the end of July, and it was through a video on TikTok that the establishment became famous on the internet.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

What happens to the 40% fine in the labor agreement?

Businessman Adilson Ramos, 28, innovated his strategy to increase his commerce in the Nova Rosa da Penha neighborhood, in Cariacica, Espírito Santo. He created Caixaça Econômica, with a facade very similar to the Caixa Econômica Federal bank. The establishment was very successful among the residents of the region. However, the fact displeased the reference bank.

Merchant takes advantage of Caixa and sets up themed bar

Prior to the bar, the businessman owned a housewares store. In an interview with UOL, Ramos said that the creation of the name Caixaça Econômica took place together with the partner of his establishment. According to the businessman, he “did not imagine that it would have repercussions the way it did”.

The bar’s new banner opened at the end of July, and it was through a video on TikTok that the establishment became famous on the internet. In the video, a man said he was looking for a bank, and he was directed to Adilson’s establishment. Upon arriving at the place, he was surprised by Caixaça Econômica, instead of the traditional bank.

Currently, the video has more than 2 million views on the platform. According to the entrepreneur, “He is from Rio de Janeiro and made the first video. In one day, it had a million views. And then the visibility started. It was all very fast”.

bank notification

Based on the success of the bar, Caixa Econômica Federal notified the place, due to the repercussion of the videos. The bank requested that the marks that refer to its visual identity be removed immediately. They even claimed that the attitude is a crime, according to article 189, item I.

How to increase the card limit with the C6 Bank credit CD?

Finally, the businessman said that he should change the “X” to the “CH”. That way, it will be possible to keep the sound of the name of your establishment. However, it should change the similarity with the bank.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Playback / Facebook