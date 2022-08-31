Merciless, Tenorio throws his son in the grave

Tenório (Murilo Benício) will be most responsible for the death of Roberto (Cauê Campos) in Pantanal. The antagonist will hire Solano (Rafa Sieg) to get rid of the Leôncio family, Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) and Alcides (Juliano Cazarré), but the character played by Cauê Campos will end up killed by the assassin. The boy will discover that the hired assassin attempted against the life of José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) and will end up ambushed by the bloodthirsty. His body will be found in a river near his father’s farm, and villain will lose his temper when he learns of his youngest son’s tragic departure.

Increasingly angry with Bruaca after his ex-wife has filed a lawsuit against him in court, Zuleica’s lover (Aline Borges) will try to end the situation once and for all in the scenes that will air in the next week of the plot. by Bruno Luperi. Solano will then arrive in the region with a mission to mow down the entire Leôncio family and, at the same time, disappear with the housewife and her new boyfriend.

However, during the matador’s plan, he will shoot José Lucas. Luckily, José Leôncio’s firstborn (Marcos Palmeira) will be rescued by Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) and will return to his father’s farm in the sequences that will air next Wednesday (7th) on Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera. However, in the meantime, Roberto will be suspicious of Tenório’s approach to Solano and will discover that his father ordered the murder of the neighboring family to the outsider.

Smart, the character played by Rafa Sieg will discover that Roberto knows the truth about his identity and will set an ambush for him. The boy will be drowned by the trickster in the river and his body will not be found until the next day. Tenório will even discover that he lost his son in the same chapter of the serial.

Mystery under the nose in Pantanal

Without distrusting the foreman himself, Tenório will demand an explanation from Solano for Roberto’s death and will easily fall into the jagunço’s lie. The new character will tell the boss that the boy was killed due to an accident with an anaconda.

Desperate, José Leôncio’s rival will demand that Solano clean the region of the venomous animals. Solano, then, will pass the machete on as many snakes as he can find in the bush and promote a true killing just to avoid being caught by the antagonist in Pantanal.