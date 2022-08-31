Microsoft announces the four free Xbox Live Gold games for September 2022

In the last few minutes of the month, Microsoft has just released the four free Xbox Live Gold games for September 2022. As usual, we know that two are older backwards compatible titles and others newer, all of which run on Xbox Series X and S.

Microsoft has officially announced September 2022 Games With Gold: The free games available to Xbox LIVE Gold subscribers in the coming days will be:

Gods Will Fall available for download from September 1 to 30.

available for download from September 1 to 30. Double Kick Heroes available for download from September 16 to October 15.

available for download from September 16 to October 15. Thrillville available for download from September 1 to 15.

available for download from September 1 to 15. Portal 2available for download from September 16 to 30.

Below is the official announcement:

Following Games With Gold in August with Calico and ScourgeBringe, Microsoft’s subscription service is gearing up to get us involved with Valve’s extraordinary action puzzle adventure and dungeon crawler Clever Beans, but not only.

Capable of selling four million copies at launch, Portal 2without a doubt, is the highlight of the new lineup: “an incredible and mind-blowing adventure in which you must use your wits and not your weapons”.

Instead, Gods Will Fall will see us face “the tremendous trials of a band of daring warriors who are desperately trying to free humanity from the merciless clutches of the gods”.

Finally, Double Kick Heroes and Thrillville are respectively a curious rhythmic shooter and a classic of theme park simulators for the original Xbox.

