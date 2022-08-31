Mikhail Gorbachev, Former Leader of the Soviet Union, Dies at 91 | World

Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union and the politician who ended the Cold War without violence, has died aged 91, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday, citing hospital staff.

In Western countries, Gorbachev is widely known as the man who ended the Cold War, the dispute between the US-led capitalist and USSR-led communist blocs, but many Russians accused him of starting the war. bold reforms of overtures in the state that led to the Soviet collapse.

JN Archive: End of the Soviet Union and the Coup That Toppled Gorbachev

In 1990, the former leader won the Nobel Peace Prize.

2 of 2 Gorbachev gives radio interview in Moscow in 2016 — Photo: Sergey Ponomarev/AP Gorbachev gives a radio interview in Moscow in 2016 — Photo: Sergey Ponomarev/AP

One of the most vocal critics of current President Vladimir Putin, he ran in the 1996 presidential election but did very poorly.

Gorbachev released a memoir in November 2012 and regretted at the time not having brought the Union to a “good harbour”.

Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev was born on March 2, 1931 in Stravropol, Russia to a family of Russian-Ukrainian immigrants.

He lost two sisters and an uncle during a famine in the country in 1933. His parents were farmers and he helped support them through their teens.

Jornal Nacional: meeting between Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev (1987)

Gorbachev graduated with a law degree from Moscow University in 1955 and extended his academic training in 1967, when he completed a course in agricultural economics through a correspondence course.

At university, Gorbachev met Raisa Titarenko, whom he married in 1953. Raisa died in 1999 of leukemia. The two had daughter Irina Mikhailovna Virganskaya in 1957.

During his time at Moscow University, he joined the Communist Party and became an active member of the party, climbing positions even at a young age. He was appointed head of department in 1963, and in 1970 he rose to the post of first secretary of Stavropol Kraikom.

Gornachev joined the Communist Party’s central committee in 1971. He continued his political rise, and in 1979 he was promoted to the Politburo, the highest authority in the Soviet Union.

He traveled constantly around the world, and in the 1980s he met with leaders such as British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau and US President Ronald Reagan.

In 1985, after the death of Konstantin Chemenko, Gorbachev was elected Secretary General of the Politburo even though he was the youngest in the organization.

Leadership of the Soviet Union

The following year, Gorbachev announced a series of reforms aimed at revitalizing the Soviet Union. Perestroika (restructuring) and glasnost (opening up) are some of the measures that led to greater political and economic opening of the Soviet state.

With the reorganization that included a new Congress, the Soviet Union held its first elections since 1917 in 1989. Gorbachev was elected president and took office in 1990, the year of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

In the same year, he received the Novel da Paz for “his role in the peace process that today characterizes important parts of the international community”, according to the entity at the time. He presided over the Gorbachev Foundation, dedicated to charitable programs and education.

End of the USSR (1991)

During his administration, Gorbachev fostered a closer relationship with the West and, in a series of high-profile meetings, met with then US President Ronald Reagan. The two struck nuclear disarmament agreements.

In August 1991, the Communist Party’s hard wing promoted a coup within the party itself. Gorbachev was held hostage for three days and, upon his release, resigned and dissolved all government parties – effectively ending the Soviet Union’s communist regime.

On December 8, in Minsk, the presidents of Belarus, Russia and Ukraine declared the dissolution of the Soviet Union, and on the 25th, Gorbachev left office.

His rival Boris Yeltsin became president, and nations that made up the Union began the process of becoming independent, starting with Ukraine.

after the soviet union

Gorbachev tried to return to politics, but failed to achieve significant results. He ran for the presidential election in 1996, but he did very poorly.

Since 1993, he has chaired the ecological organization Cruz Verde Internacional and regularly lectures around the world.

In March 2012, he proposed to relaunch his Social Democrat party in hopes of uniting leftist groups opposing Vladimir Putin.

The party made little impact on the previous lineup, when it failed to win any seats in the lower house of Parliament, before being dissolved in 2007.

Two decades after the collapse of the Union, in an interview with the BBC news agency, Gorbachev said that Russia was still “halfway” to democracy and suggested that perestroika and glasnost would not be complete.

“We still have five or six years to go to make this modernization significantly. This must involve not only our economy, but everything, including our political life, cultural life, education, everything. The country must be different”, he said in 2011.

Due to health issues, he was unable to attend the funeral of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in April 2013.

At age 75, he underwent carotid surgery at a clinic in Munich, Germany.

In 2011, Gorbachev celebrated his 80th birthday with a gala in London at the sophisticated Royal Albert Hall, attended by politicians, pop stars and opera singers. The party raised funds for the fight against cancer.