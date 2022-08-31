Mikhail Gorbachev, former leader of the Soviet Union, dies

Considered by the West to be the man responsible for ending the Cold War, Russian was 91 years old.

Mikhail Gorbachev was 92 years old and ended the Cold War without bloodshed



Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev died on Tuesday, 30, at the age of 91, Russian news agencies reported, citing the Central Clinical Hospital. “This afternoon, after a long and serious illness, Mikhail Gorbachev died,” hospital sources said. According to Gorbachev’s office, he was being treated, but it was unclear what ailment he had. He will be buried at Novodevichy Cemetery in Moscow alongside his wife Raisa, who died in 1999. Gorbachev was the last Soviet president and forged arms reduction agreements with the United States and partnering with Western powers to remove the Iron Curtain that divided the Europe since Second World War and bring about the reunification of Germany. Gorbachev is considered by the West to be responsible for ending the Cold War without bloodshed, however, could not prevent the collapse of the Soviet Union (USSR). Due to health issues, he lived out of the spotlight for years. Local media reported that the politician spent months in hospital due to a series of illnesses. In 2019, the last Soviet leader was hospitalized for pneumonia.

*With information from Reuters and EFE