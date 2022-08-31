Militias: Death threats break silence in interviews with UOL – 08/31/2022

They denounced militia crimes, were exposed by the public security apparatus that was supposed to protect them and had to flee suddenly with their children in order not to die. The video Vizinhos do Mal (watch above) —a production by UOL Notícias and MOV, the video producer of UOL— shows the stories of three people who survived militia violence in Rio de Janeiro.

It is the first time that people included in the Provita-RJ (Protection Program for Victims and Threatened Witnesses of Rio de Janeiro) have told their stories since the body was created by law in 1999.

The special video report is the result of more than eight hours of interviews with the witnesses, who had the preserved identities and were presented to UOL under fictitious names, also adopted in the video. In order not to be identified by criminals, they used accessories such as scarves and caps and had their voices distorted. The neighborhoods where the three survivors lived – who now live outside of Rio – were also not revealed to protect them.

The voices of militia victims. The criminal groups and the crimes they commit are known for a long time, but their victims — for fear of reprisals — do not publicly address the issue. Neighbors of Evil shows, from the voices of these survivors, an X-ray of what it is like to live in territories controlled by paramilitaries.

Before getting into the car, he [miliciano] takes a shot towards my head. By 3 cm, the shot misses me. The police never came to me.”

Flávia (not her real name), victim of militia

We are the living witnesses that they don’t want alive. (…) We left, we left our lives behind so we wouldn’t die too.”

Adriana (not her real name), victim of militia

They broke into my backyard to try to find me. They said I was in debt in the range of R$ 2,000. I wouldn’t be able to pay if I was unemployed. I started to fear for my life and my family.”

Pedro (not his real name), victim of militia

All this under the connivance of the police, according to the interviewees.

Criminal groups with police officers and ex-policemen —which dominate neighborhoods and communities in the metropolitan region of Rio—are now considered the main threat to public security in the state and are expanding.

In the capital alone, which has around 6.7 million inhabitants, one in three people live in areas controlled by militias, whose members practice all kinds of extortion against residents and traders. The statistics are from Geni/UFF, Fogo Cruzado and Pista News.

lives under threat. The three survivors reported that had to leave their homes, work, friends and families after denouncing violence suffered by militiamen.

Flavia was the target of attempted murder after discovering that the manager of the condominium where she lived and for whom she worked financed a militia and stored videos of murders;

I saw a video of a 14-year-old boy being pricked with garden shears.”

Flavia, victim of militia

Adriana’s house was invaded and stolen by a drug user who, as a result, was killed by militiamen. Considered a suspect in the murder by the police, she had to denounce the criminals and ended up in their sights;

Now my daughters don’t have a home, they’re not studying. My husband is not working (…) I take four types of medicine to live (…) My son had depression, he tried to kill himself. “

Adriana, victim of militia

Pedro left an alternative transport cooperative where he was a driver after suffering extortion from a militia. Fearing reprisals, he reported the case to the police and was threatened with death;

They have no mercy. They are cruel, they kill in broad daylight.”

Peter, victim of militia

What do the police say? The Military Police has stated that it fights the militias “just like any other faction [criminosa]” and that its internal affairs department “acts in the investigation of misconduct” by police officers involved with paramilitary groups.

When asked about the content of the interviews, the corporation did not respond.

The Civil Police did not respond to the UOL about information leaks that exposed militia victims — as reported by them. The institution said, in a statement, to fight the paralimitar groups with a task force.