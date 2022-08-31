Ministry of Justice investigates sports betting platforms and notifies clubs, federations and Globo

Football clubs, federations and the Network Globe will have to submit to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security (MJSP) the advertising and sponsorship contracts they have with companies that operate sports betting services. The notification was sent this Tuesday (30) to 54 entities, which will have 10 days to respond.
The initiative of the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon/MJSP) aims to determine which companies have formalized contracts with the clubs, most of which are headquartered outside Brazil.
Fixed-odds betting
So-called fixed-odds bets (AQFs), known as sports betting, were created by Federal Law 13,756/18. In this lottery modality, the bettor tries to predict the outcome of football matches, the scores, the number of cards applied, among others. However, unlike other lotteries, at the time of betting, the consumer already knows how much he can win in case of a hit, through a multiplier (the fixed-odds) of the amount bet. However, the law that created the AQFs has not yet been regulated and, therefore, Senacon understands that the activity may be being explored without proper authorization and without any control, inspection or accountability mechanism.
If they do not comply with the determination, the entities may respond to an administrative process.
List of notified
America-MG
Athletico – PR
Atlético-GO
Atlético-MG
Hawaii
Botafogo
Bragantino
Ceará
Corinthians
coritiba
cuiabá
Flamengo
Fluminense
Strength
Goiás
International
Youth
palm trees
saints
Sao Paulo
Bahia
brusque
Chapecoense
CRB
Criciuma
cruise
CSA
Guarani
Guild
Novorizontino Guild
Ituano
London
Nautical
factory worker
black Bridge
Sampaio Correa
sport
Vasco
new village
tombense
Brazilian championship
Paraná Championship
Paulista championship
Carioca Championship
Goiás Championship
South Matogrossense Championship
Alagoas Championship
Bahia Championship
Ceará Championship
Paraibano Championship
Pernambuco Championship
Potiguar Championship
Sergipe Championship
Rede Globo