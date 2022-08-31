Monkeypox: SP records conjunctivitis associated with the disease – News

In addition to symptoms of fever, fatigue, headache, muscle pain and the appearance of skin lesions, ocular manifestations can also be linked to monkeypox. Last week, H.Olhos, a reference in ophthalmology in the capital of São Paulo, identified the first case of a patient with confirmation of the disease from an eye collection exam.

Four days after the appearance of skin lesions, associated with other symptoms of monkeypox such as myalgia and headache, a 30-year-old health professional, who preferred not to identify himself, also began to present eye irritation and tearing, a condition similar to conjunctivitis. .

While he was still waiting for the result of the RT-PCR, an exam that is based on the collection of genetic material present in the characteristic lesions of the disease, he decided to seek ophthalmologic care.

“Symptoms such as myalgia and headache lasted only one day. The skin lesions remained and changed their appearance over the days. Four days after the symptoms, I started to experience eye irritation associated with tearing. detailed, knowing that there are cases of patients with conjunctivitis in the diagnosis of monkeypox,” he said.

The patient was referred for collection of microbiological material from the eyes. In a short time, the confirmation of the ophthalmological diagnosis was made, as well as the positive result of the RT-PCR. “In addition to isolation at home for 21 days, with only symptomatic treatment, I also had to perform eye care,” the man said. He underwent follow-up at an ophthalmology outpatient clinic and used a local compress, antibiotic eye drops and eye lubricant.





“This patient was positive for lesions in the inguinal region and for eye lesions. We compared the samples collected in different laboratories and both identified a high concentration of viral load for monkeypox. That is, we were able to correlate that patients who have lesions with positivity for tests skin can be positive for ophthalmological exams, and from there, the eye exam also becomes a diagnostic exam for the disease”, added Pedro Antônio Nogueira Filho, head of the Emergency Room at H.Olhos.

According to the specialist, several situations may be present within monkeypox with ocular manifestations. Due to the increase in the number of cases, it is also recommended that ophthalmologists incorporate monkeypox as part of the differential diagnosis when similar cases that present ophthalmological manifestations such as conjunctivitis, blepharitis, keratitis or corneal lesions, for example, arrive at the clinic.

“There are several ocular manifestations that can be linked to monkeypox. On many occasions, ocular manifestations are even more frequent than other manifestations. These manifestations themselves can vary from pictures linked to headache in the frontal region, redness of the region of eyelids, eyelid inflammation, conjunctivitis itself, followed by corneal ulcerations and difficulty looking at the light, among other corneal lesions, in addition to poor vision. says Nogueira Filho.

With the diagnosis confirmed, the patient had to maintain isolation to prevent other people from catching the disease.

“There can be up to two weeks of incubation period and up to three weeks of transmissibility, and it is possible for the patient who had a positive ocular diagnosis for monkeypox to transmit the disease. So much so that we identify the viral load by collecting the ocular surface. is tearing, from the moment there is contact with another person, this virus can manifest itself from this initial contamination.

Kemi Salami, specialist in Ophthalmology by the Brazilian Council of Ophthalmology (CBO) and Brazilian Medical Association (AMB), says that ophthalmological changes are less common than the dermatological characteristics of the disease. “In addition to conjunctivitis, other changes may appear, such as the formation of vesicles in the periocular region, increase in periocular lymph nodes, blepharitis, keratitis and corneal ulcer,” said Kemi.





monkey pox cases

In the world there are already at least 49,961 confirmed and suspected cases of the disease. With more than 4,000 cases, Brazil is the third country with the most records of monkeypox, behind only the United States (17,995) and Spain (6,459), according to updates from the Health Organization (WHO) until this Tuesday afternoon. Friday, 30. Since July 23, the disease has been recognized as a global health emergency.

Tips that can prevent monkeypox and help prevent eye contamination:

Wash your hands frequently.

Avoid touching eyes, nose, ears with hands.

Do not share eye drops.

Do not use eye drops on your own.

Do not share personal items such as face towels, cutlery, sheets and pillowcases.

Use of protective masks.



I have monkeypox symptoms. What should I do? Clear this and other questions:





