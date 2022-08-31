Moraes orders the PGR to express his views on the secrecy of messages between Augusto Aras and businessmen – Notícias

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes sent to the PGR (Attorney General’s Office), this Monday (29), a request made by senators to remove the secrecy of messages that would have been exchanged between the attorney general Augusto Aras and businessmen investigated by the Federal Police. The PGR now needs to express its opinion on whether or not to maintain secrecy.





Last week, by order of Moraes, the PF carried out an operation against businessmen who participated in a message exchange group in which the possibility of a coup d’état was mentioned if President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) loses the election this year. The operation was authorized based on information released by the press.





This Monday, Moraes removed the secrecy of the Federal Police’s request for authorization to execute search and seizure warrants against businessmen. In the document, the police point out the fear that businessmen could use influence to organize anti-democratic acts.





The investigators claim that, under the pretext of “supporting the reelection of President Jair Bolsonaro”, the group “demonstrates voluntary adherence to the same way of acting as the specialized association investigated in the survey. [inquérito]” of undemocratic acts.

In the document, the PF also says that there are indications that businessmen acted with the same objective, of “attacking members of public institutions, discrediting the Brazilian electoral process, reinforcing the polarization discourse; generating animosity within Brazilian society itself, promoting discrediting the Powers of the Republic, in addition to other crimes”.

“Messages supporting violent acts, rupture of the democratic rule of law, attacks or threats against politically exposed people have great potential for propagation among the most radical supporters of the so-called conservative ideology, especially considering the ingredient of economic and political power that involves the members of the group”, highlights the document sent by the PF to the STF.





Entrepreneurs defend themselves

Last week, the businessmen regretted the operation and said that they are victims of political persecution and false reports. One of the targets of the action, Luciano Hang, owner of the Havan department store chain, said that the opinions of businessmen cannot be understood as a crime.

“As far as I know, in Brazil, there is still no crime of thought and opinion. In my messages in a closed WhatsApp group it is clear that I have never, at any time, talked about a coup or the STF. [Supremo Tribunal Federal]”, he declared.

The defense of Meyer Nigri, founder of the construction company Tecnisa, stated that the businessman rejects “any involvement with a criminal association or practices aimed at the abdication of the democratic State or advocating a coup d’état”.

According to the lawyers, Nigri answered all questions raised by the Federal Police during the operation and agreed to be heard to collaborate with the investigations. The defense said the businessman “reaffirmed his firm belief in democracy and his unconditional respect for the constituted powers of the Republic.”

Afrânio Barreira, owner of the Coco Bambu restaurant chain, complained that “the operation is the result of political persecution and false accusations, which have no basis”. According to the defense, the businessman is “absolutely calm and collaborating with the search for the truth, which will result in the shelving of the investigation”.

Ivan Wrobel, a partner at W3 Engenharia, criticized the journalistic material that accuses him of defending a coup d’état in the country. “The article did not seek to know the biography and thoughts of Mr. Ivan before attacking him. And the banal attempt to hear him ‘pro forma’ only makes evident the lack of impartiality in the leak of private conversations”, replied the defense. of the businessman.

The lawyers said: “Broadcasting fake news about people who lead a good life, pay their taxes and contribute to society doesn’t seem like a path to pursue.”

“Mr. Ivan had his honor and credibility shaken simply by participating in a WhatsApp group”, they highlighted. Also according to the defense, Wrobel will collaborate with whatever is necessary to demonstrate that the accusations against him do not match the reality of the facts.

Marco Aurélio Raymundo, founder of the Mormaii clothing chain, also spoke through his lawyers. According to the defense, the businessman “is still unaware of the entire content of the investigation, but he has placed himself and remains at the disposal of all authorities for clarification”.

Luiz André Tissot, José Isaac Peres and José Koury, from Barra World Shopping, did not speak at the time when contacted by the R7.