Moraes responded to Randolfe’s request to break the secrecy of Bolsonaristas

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes responded to a request by Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) to determine the breach of banking and telematic secrecy of Bolsonarista businessmen targeted by a PF (Federal Police) operation, last week. last. The information is from the newspaper O Estado De S.Paulo.

Documents obtained by the vehicle show that the PF only asked for the seizure of the businessmen’s cell phones and the breach of the secrecy of the messages. In the representation, delegate Fábio Alvarez Shor cites the suspicion of “irregular sponsorship activity” of “patriotic acts”, but does not ask for a breach of bank secrecy.

Last Tuesday (23) the PF launched an operation against eight Bolsonarista businessmen who, in a WhatsApp group, defended a coup d’état if former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) defeats Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the elections. October elections. The messages were revealed by columnist Guilherme Amado, from the website Metrópoles.

The targets were Luciano Hang, from Havana; José Isaac Peres, from the Multiplan shopping network; Ivan Wrobel, from Construtora W3; José Koury, from Barra World Shopping; Luiz André Tissot, from the Sierra Group; Meyer Nigri, from Tecnica; Marco Aurélio Raimundo, from Mormaii; and Afrânio Barreira, from the Coco Bambu Group.

In addition to the search and seizure warrants and the breaking of bank and telematic secrecy, Moraes also ordered the blocking of accounts on social networks.

This last request was also made by Randolfe, one of the coordinators of the campaign of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), according to Estadão.

After the release of the coup messages, Randolfe asked the STF for a “serious and in-depth investigation” of the possible financing of anti-democratic acts by businessmen.

Other similar requests were made by PT deputies Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), Reginaldo Lopes (MG) and Alencar Santana (SP), PSOL deputies Fernanda Melchionna (RS), Sâmia Bomfim (SP) and Vivi Reis (PA), and associations of magistrates and the Public Ministry of Labor.

None of them, however, called for financial constraints like Randolfe’s petition.

In the request to the Supreme Court, the senator requested the “taking of testimony of those involved, the breach of confidentiality, the blocking of accounts and the necessary preventive arrests”. With the exception of the arrests, Moraes authorized all other proposed measures.

The minister, who is also the president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), justified the blocking of the accounts due to the “financial condition” of the businessmen, who have “large amounts of money” and could enhance the “reach of illicit demonstrations”.

“This scenario, therefore, requires an absolutely proportional reaction from the State, in the sense of guaranteeing the preservation of fundamental rights and guarantees and avoiding possible economic influence in the propagation of anti-democratic ideals and actions”, says Moraes in the decision.

Already the breach of banking secrecy was requested by the minister to investigate the “use of resources to finance illicit and undemocratic acts”.

Columnist’s calculation UOL Carolina Brígido showed that STF ministers were not surprised when they learned about the operation authorized by their colleague.

Although the minister did not warn that he would adopt concrete measures against the group, in the STF it was already taken for granted that Moraes would act. Behind the scenes, court ministers consider the decision important to curb threats to the normality of the elections. And also to ensure that radical groups do not have a voice on Sete de Setembro.