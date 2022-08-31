Moraes sends the PGR a request to disseminate messages between Aras and businessmen investigated by the PF

Opposition senators ask to have access to the material so that the National Congress can investigate the content

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, President of the Superior Electoral Court



the minister Alexandre de Moraespresident of the Superior Electoral Court, sent the Attorney General’s Office a request for the removal of secrecy in the messages exchanged between the PGR Augusto Aras and bolsonaristas entrepreneurs who are targets of a Federal Police operation. Jovem Pan obtained information that some opposition senators are also seeking access to the de facto secrecy records so that the Federal Senate can investigate whether, in fact, there was contact between the businessmen and the PGR. The PF investigation points out that businessmen would be articulating a coup d’état in the event of an electoral defeat for President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and a victory for former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). In messages exchanged by cell phone applications, they even claimed that a coup would be much better than the election of Lula. Last Tuesday, the 30th, Moraes and Aras met at the Superior Electoral Court to talk about the security of the Brazilian electoral system. The PF investigation, with authorization from Moraes, created a bad atmosphere between the two. Aras even stated that he was not aware of an ongoing investigation, but Moraes released a note in response, in which he reported that at 2:41 a.m. the previous day he had informed the Federal Public Ministry about the operation.

*With information from reporter Bruno Pinheiro