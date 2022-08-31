Moraes sends the PGR a request to remove the secrecy of messages between Aras and Bolsonarista businessmen

Minister of the Supreme Federal Court Alexandre de Moraes sent the Attorney General’s Office a request from senators to overturn the secrecy of messages exchanged between the head of the body, Augusto Aras, and Bolsonarista businessmen targeted by a Federal Police operation.

The sending of action by parliamentarians is customary. Moraes did not even comment on the existence of the dialogues. “Open a view of the records to the Attorney General’s Office, for a demonstration”, says the order.

In the petition submitted to the STF, Senators Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), Humberto Costa (PT-PE) and Fabiano Contarato (PT-ES) argue that “public knowledge about the issues dealt with in the conversations is a necessary measure, so that there is a broad and social scrutiny of the real intentions of certain federal authorities”.

According to the website Jotain the dialogues between Aras and at least one businessman, there would be criticism of the actions of Moraes, responsible for authorizing the PF operation, and comments on the candidacy of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for the Presidency.

Businessmen Luciano Hang (Havan), Meyer Nigri (Tecnisa), Afrânio Barreira Filho (Coco Bambu), Ivan Wrobel (W3 Engenharia), José Isaac Peres (Multiplan), José Koury (Shopping Barra World), Luiz André Tissot (Sierra group) and Marco Aurélio Raymundo (Mormaii).