Most traded CRIs in 2022; see the list of best real estate finds – Money Times

You Cris (Certificates of Real Estate Receivables) are rewarding investors very well in these times of Selic rate high. The most traded bonds in 2022 will yield up to IPCA + 8.5% per year.

even with the reduction in dividends from paper real estate fundswhich allocate resources in CRIs, the bonds of private credit that finance the real estate sector deliver an excellent risk return, according to experts.

Analysts of Itaú BBALarissa Gatti Nappo and Marcelo Potenza, show optimism with the asset class, although the distribution of earnings from FIIs that have IPCA-indexed portfolios is negatively impacted by deflation.

Both CRIs and real estate funds of receivables usually pay yields indexed to the IPCA – or to CDI – plus a fixed interest rate.

most traded

The survey produced by the consultancy Quantum Finance points out that the Most traded CRIs in 2022 have first of all Beach Parka network of resorts and water parks, and subsequently, the D’Or Network (RDOR3) of hospitals.

CRAs are securities issued by securitization companies that are backed by real estate receivables.

See the most traded CRIs on the market in 2022:

Cris Profitability (%) Volume (R$) number of deals CRI Beach Park (21K0914380) IPCA + 8.5 BRL 282,517,433.28 6,468 CRI Rede D’Or VII (21K0001807) IPCA + 6.1017 BRL 1,036,465,399.25 6,446 CRI CSN (22B0004808) IPCA + 6.3893 BRL 747,494,038.79 5,836 CRI Hapvida (21K0001812) IPCA + 5.7505 BRL 1,179,632,632.36 5,648 CRI Log III (21I0278118) IPCA + 5.5212 BRL 922,816,821.48 4,713

Quantum’s study of these fixed income assets was based on trades recorded in Custody Center for Financial Settlement of Private Securities (CETIP), accumulated from 2022 to August 16.

