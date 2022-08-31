Most traded CRIs in 2022; see the list of best real estate finds – Money Times

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Most traded CRIs in 2022; see the list of best real estate finds – Money Times 3 Views

Cris
CRIs will continue to deliver good yields in 2022. See the most traded bonds in the year. (Image: Envato)

You Cris (Certificates of Real Estate Receivables) are rewarding investors very well in these times of Selic rate high. The most traded bonds in 2022 will yield up to IPCA + 8.5% per year.

even with the reduction in dividends from paper real estate fundswhich allocate resources in CRIs, the bonds of private credit that finance the real estate sector deliver an excellent risk return, according to experts.

Analysts of Itaú BBALarissa Gatti Nappo and Marcelo Potenza, show optimism with the asset class, although the distribution of earnings from FIIs that have IPCA-indexed portfolios is negatively impacted by deflation.

Both CRIs and real estate funds of receivables usually pay yields indexed to the IPCA – or to CDI – plus a fixed interest rate.

most traded

The survey produced by the consultancy Quantum Finance points out that the Most traded CRIs in 2022 have first of all Beach Parka network of resorts and water parks, and subsequently, the D’Or Network (RDOR3) of hospitals.

CRAs are securities issued by securitization companies that are backed by real estate receivables.

See the most traded CRIs on the market in 2022:

CrisProfitability (%)Volume (R$)number of deals
CRI Beach Park (21K0914380)IPCA + 8.5BRL 282,517,433.286,468
CRI Rede D’Or VII (21K0001807)IPCA + 6.1017BRL 1,036,465,399.256,446
CRI CSN (22B0004808)IPCA + 6.3893BRL 747,494,038.795,836
CRI Hapvida (21K0001812)IPCA + 5.7505BRL 1,179,632,632.365,648
CRI Log III (21I0278118)IPCA + 5.5212BRL 922,816,821.484,713

Quantum’s study of these fixed income assets was based on trades recorded in Custody Center for Financial Settlement of Private Securities (CETIP), accumulated from 2022 to August 16.

Follow Money Times on Facebook!

Like our page on Facebook and connect with journalists and readers from Money Times. Our team brings you the most important discussions of the day and you participate in conversations about the news and analysis of everything that happens in Brazil and in the world. Follow the Money Times Facebook page now!

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute investment advice..

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Treasury Direct: Rates advance with hawkish tone from Federal Reserve and election polls

Public bond rates operate high on Tuesday afternoon (30). In fixed-rate securities, rates advance up …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved