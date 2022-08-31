Naiara about when she was ignored by a singer: “I cried all night”

In an interview with this columnist, now available on the YouTube channel of Metrópoles, Naiara Azevedo revealed that she has already been disappointed with an artist she admires, to the point of spending the night crying. The singer reported that she was ignored by the singer in question: “It’s [uma situação] very sad”.

“I had a box on this stage 2, with my friends. And this artist went to watch the show from stage 2 in my box. I was a big fan of his then, I still am today. He had an advisor and security on his side. I remember that I kept tapping him on the shoulder and saying: ‘So-and-so, can you take a picture with me?’. And I remember he looked over his shoulder at me from the side, he [me] saw exactly. Had heard me call him (sic) and asked him for a photo and he ignored me”, reported the ex-BBB.

3 Cards_Galeria_de_Fotos-naiara Naiara de Fátima Azevedo, 32, is a Brazilian composer, instrumentalist and singer. Born in Paraná, she became known after the release of the song 50 ReaisPlayback / Instagram Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e-1 From a humble family and full of musicians, Naiara started singing in the church choir she attended when she was still a child.Playback / Instagram Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e-9 At the age of 22, he saw opportunities arise when he decided to compose a response to the song Sou Foda, by the duo Carlos & Jader. According to Naiara, her career started after the jokePlayback / Instagram Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e-7 Graduated in aesthetics and cosmetology, Naiara recorded her first DVD in 2013. However, it was in 2016, with the song 50 Reais, that she gained national recognition.Rafael Manson/Disclosure Metrópoles 2 partner advertising Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e-10 In 2016, she married businessman Rafael Cabral, with whom she had been together for some time. However, in 2021, their relationship came to an end.Playback / Instagram Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e During her career, Naiara made partnerships with great names in Brazilian music. Ivete Sangalo, Gusttavo Lima, Maiara and Maraisa and Wesley Safadão are some of themPlayback / Instagram Metrópoles 3 partner advertising Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e-8 In 2019, the singer was accused of plagiarizing a song by the band Di Propósito. In defense, Naiara reported that she “didn’t steal anyone’s music”, as she paid for the lyricsPlayback / Instagram ***naiara azevedo meets with Jair Bolsonaro At the beginning of 2021, Naiara displeased part of the fans when he met with President Jair Bolsonaro at a steakhouse in Brasília. Reproduction / Social Networks Metrópoles 4 partner advertising ***Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e-2 The singer also became the subject of social networks after the death of Marília Mendonça. Invited to participate in Domingão the day after the wake, netizens accused the countrywoman of being “very happy”Playback / Instagram Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e-3 Due to the attacks, Naiara made a post on social networks justifying herself. “When I took the mic to sing, I said, ‘I’m not going to cry because I’m going to connect my energy with hers,” she wrote. The singer also apologized to those who “felt offended”Playback / Instagram Advertising from the Metrópoles 5 partner Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e-5 With more than seven million followers on social networks, Naiara participated in BBB22. She was the third eliminated from the program. Playback / Instagram 0

The situation left Naiara so hurt that the singer decided to return home at the same time, by mototaxi, in addition to spending the night crying: “It was a train that hurt me so much that I left the party by mototaxi, I left my friends there, I paid R$2.50 in front of the party and left for home. I cried all morning.”

“That day I said: ‘Lord, if one day the Lord gives me the opportunity to be an artist, to be recognized nationally for my work, I promise the Lord that I will never ignore anyone, because it’s very sad,’” he concluded.

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.