Naiara Azevedo opens the game and talks about controversy in the launch of partnership with Marília Mendonça

In an interview with Leo Dias, from the website ‘Metropoles’, Naiara Azevedo explained the controversy surrounding the song ‘50%’, a partnership with Marília Mendonça, which would be released during the countryman’s passage through ‘BBB’ 22′. In this ocasion, Naiara was accused of being an opportunist for making the song available just a few months after the singer’s death.

“I called her and you know when the person makes you super comfortable? It was so. Then I said: ‘Shall we record together? My audience always demands a lot from me’. She told me yes and that her audience charged too!”, explained Naiara about the invitation to record the duet with Marília.

The singer recalled Marília’s behavior during the recording. “She was so light, so calm… That’s why it was a surprise to come out. [do reality show] and understand that there was wear and tear, it was all very light. It was very nice and fast, she arrived and had already learned the song. There was time to chat, produce, it was very peaceful”, she commented.

As she was confined to the ‘BBB’, Naiara Azevedo did not get to see the controversy involving the release of ‘50%’ hot. However, when informed after her departure from the program, the singer did not want to see anything about the situation and said that she only knew what she needed to know. “I know there was some wear and tear when I was going to release the song, but it all came together. This is my focus, let’s solve it? solved? So it’s all right!”, the singer stressed during the chat.