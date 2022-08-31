Name of German consul on the run after her husband’s death in Rio is already on Interpol’s list | Rio de Janeiro

Uwe went to Germany on Sunday (28), after being released by the judge Rosa Helena Penna Macedo Guitaon Thursday (25), being released the next day.

On Monday (29), the Justice made the consul guilty of the murder and requested the inclusion of his name in the Interpol list of fugitives.

This list, called the Red Diffusion (or Red Notice), gathers wanted from around the world and is constantly updated.

Security camera footage obtained by TV Globo show the last moments of Walter Henri Maximilien Biot alive. Walter was the husband of the German consul Uwe Herbert Hahnwho was denounced for the death of his partner and is on the run (look above).

A witness was threatened by the German consul. A Spaniard received messages when Uwe Herbert Hahn was already in Germany, after leaving Brazil.

Consul's husband went for a walk with his dog and fell into the garage, having difficulty moving around

In the images, Biot appears in the garage of the building where he lived. With difficulty moving, he falls to the ground, then uses the railing on the ramp to get up.

Then Walter leaves the building through the garage door at 11:32 am and returns at 11:42 am after walking the dog. Then he went straight back to her apartment.

According to Civil Police investigations, it took seven hours from the moment Biot returned to the apartment until the moment Uwe informed the doorman about her husband’s health.

Message with threats from Uwe against witness

According to investigations by the 14th DP (Leblon), Uwe threatened a witness through messages sent this Tuesday (30). The German consul said he would send false information to the police about the witness if she did not drop the charges against him.

“I’m safe. Not you. And you know the police, they’ll love the truth about you, Loik and the others. The sheriff will publish everything, even without proof,” he said in one of the messages obtained by RJ1.

“I don’t need to be safe, or flee the country, unlike you. You are a murderer and you killed my friend and you will pay for it,” the witness stated.

He then says that Walter was terrified of Uwe:

“You are wanted by Interpol, yesterday sentenced to return to prison, I don’t sell any drugs, unlike you, and if you killed your husband and you know it. And I didn’t take money from your husband you love so much that you left here. It was Walter who always helped me and who hid from you, who was submissive to you, who was terrified of you”, accused the witness.

The Civil Police will investigate the case as coercion in the course of the process.

Timeline shows chronology of the process against the American consul for the MP and Justice