Netflix sued for defamation over the series

A former Vanity Fair employee is processing the Netflix per inventing Anna. The series, which tells the story of Anna “Delvey” Sorokinwho tricked Manhattan’s elite into believing she was an international heiress, is being accused of defamation by Rachel Williams.



While Julia Garner lives Anna, Williams is played by Katie Lowes in the miniseries. According to the process reported by the deadline (via IndieWire), Netflix “made a deliberate decision for dramatic purposes to show Williams doing or saying things on the show that portray her as a greedy, snobbish, disloyal, dishonest, cowardly, manipulative and opportunistic person.”

According to Williams, she sold her rights to the story to HBO before Netflix launch the miniseries. While inventing Anna is inspired by the article written by Jessica Pressler in 2018 in The CutHBO bought the rights to Williams’ 2019 book titled My Friend Anna: The True Story of a Fake heiress.

THE Netflix paid US$320,000 (over R$1.65 million) to Delvey, while Williams received approximately US$340,000 (over R$1.7 million) from HBO. So far, there is no information about the development of the series being moving forward.

“The reason we had to file this lawsuit is because Netflix used Rachel’s real name and biographical details, and made her look like a horrible person, which she is not.”said the lawyer Alexander Rufus-Isaacs in a statement. “The devastating damage to her reputation could have been avoided if Netflix had used a fictitious name and different details. Why didn’t they do it for her when they did it for so many other characters in the Series? another team, namely HBO.”

inventing Anna is available at Netflix.

