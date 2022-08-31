Netflix’s New Horror Movie Is Making Audience Give Up In 5 Minutes: “Fear to Continue”

Marks of the Curse is the Taiwanese horror film that is keeping a lot of people up at night; know history.
Netflix’s horror movie catalog is a full plate for fans and has already featured hits such as the Rua do Medo trilogy, Escape, Eli, among others. Every now and then a title draws even more attention by provoking more intense reactions from the audience – this is exactly the case with Marks of the Curse, a Taiwanese horror film considered one of the best in recent times. The feature recently released on streaming is only for the brave and there are those who have given up watching right away.
What is the history of Curse Marks?
Following the formula of other great horror icons like The Blair Witch Project and Paranormal Activity, Curse Marks is “filmed” by the protagonists themselves and has as main character Li Ronan (Hsuan-yen Tsai), a youtuber who, trying to produce scary videos, goes to a small Chinese village and films a religious ritual.
The problem is that this intervention ends up unleashing the powers of a powerful entity, which wreaks havoc on Ronan’s life. Years after the event, the protagonist lives a new terror and needs to protect her daughter from a curse that seems to have fallen on her.
Want to make it even more disturbing? So here goes: the plot of Marks of the Curse is inspired by real events, according to the film’s director Kevin Ko. “It is moderately inspired by a true story from Taiwan, which involves a family of cult followers. Their respect for religion, especially religious taboos and more obscure religions, gives a certain fear. I love horror stories and yet I didn’t dare bring up the subject. I wanted to amplify that feeling,” he said.
What do the public say about Marks of the Curse?
The horror story told by Kevin Ko it worked out. The film was successful in Taiwan and, on social media, Brazilian Netflix users were very emphatic: Marcas da Curse is that kind of film to keep you awake at night. And the best part is that the recommendations were somewhere between “watch it” and “don’t watch it because it’s scary”. Check out the best reactions:
