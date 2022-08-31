Netflix’s New Horror Movie Is Making Audience Give Up In 5 Minutes: “Fear to Continue”

Marks of the Curse is the Taiwanese horror film that is keeping a lot of people up at night; know history.

Netflix’s horror movie catalog is a full plate for fans and has already featured hits such as the Rua do Medo trilogy, Escape, Eli, among others. Every now and then a title draws even more attention by provoking more intense reactions from the audience – this is exactly the case with Marks of the Curse, a Taiwanese horror film considered one of the best in recent times. The feature recently released on streaming is only for the brave and there are those who have given up watching right away.

What is the history of Curse Marks?

Following the formula of other great horror icons like The Blair Witch Project and Paranormal Activity, Curse Marks is “filmed” by the protagonists themselves and has as main character Li Ronan (Hsuan-yen Tsai), a youtuber who, trying to produce scary videos, goes to a small Chinese village and films a religious ritual.

The problem is that this intervention ends up unleashing the powers of a powerful entity, which wreaks havoc on Ronan’s life. Years after the event, the protagonist lives a new terror and needs to protect her daughter from a curse that seems to have fallen on her.





Want to make it even more disturbing? So here goes: the plot of Marks of the Curse is inspired by real events, according to the film’s director Kevin Ko. “It is moderately inspired by a true story from Taiwan, which involves a family of cult followers. Their respect for religion, especially religious taboos and more obscure religions, gives a certain fear. I love horror stories and yet I didn’t dare bring up the subject. I wanted to amplify that feeling,” he said.

What do the public say about Marks of the Curse?

The horror story told by Kevin Ko it worked out. The film was successful in Taiwan and, on social media, Brazilian Netflix users were very emphatic: Marcas da Curse is that kind of film to keep you awake at night. And the best part is that the recommendations were somewhere between “watch it” and “don’t watch it because it’s scary”. Check out the best reactions:

I watched “Curse Marks” and I’m scared to death that I’m cursed right now, the scariest movie I’ve ever seen is crazy — nic (:( pink venon (@inicsari) August 20, 2022

never watch curse marks on netflix. It is burned and rebuked in the name of Jesus. pic.twitter.com/W2Xwhan61X — VALENTE 13 (@felipevalANTI) August 27, 2022

bro I watched the marks of the curse and this movie is VERY GOOD the best horror I’ve ever seen I’ve never felt a shit like this before AND I DON’T KNOW WHO TO SHARE IT WITH —gigi🐯 (@Methal_Barbie) August 27, 2022

It’s been a long time since I’ve been bothered and thoughtful about some horror movie like I have curse marks — lau (@dxslalimxz) August 23, 2022

Man, what an AWESOME movie, it just proves that Found Footage is the BEST horror sub-genre, there’s NOTHING that comes close. And, in addition, oriental knows A LOT to do an amazing work!

WATCH Marks of the Curse, 2022 (Netflix). 🪆

SENSATIONAL! — Luis with S 🇺🇸 (@_LuixcomS) August 27, 2022

I went to watch curse marks and I’m traumatized — alex🌾 (@xiefanin) August 21, 2022

I had nightmares all night with curse marks. Ladies and gentlemen, we have a winner. — rosalía otaku (@abudinha) August 25, 2022

curse marks is a movie that haunts me to this day — punk cigarette (@vamp1r3_cat) August 21, 2022

“Curse Marks” is a big surprise! I really challenge you to watch this movie at night, alone or with someone in a completely dark place. The film has some sinister scenes and OF COURSE, there is a child involved! Which makes it all the more sinister. Oh, it’s available on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/ooP6fHuW1U —Victor Leon 👽 (@Viictorleeon) August 18, 2022

