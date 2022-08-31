New Citroën C3 2023 looks like an SUV and is priced like Kwid and Mobi; check out

Out of line since March 2021, the Citroën C3 is back, very different from the model we were used to, bringing the challenging mission of leveraging the French brand’s sales in Brazil and suggested prices starting at R$68,990.

Announced by the respective manufacturer as a “hatch with SUV attitude”, the new C3 2023 launched in Brazil is very different from the European model and has the same dimensions and appearance as a compact sport utility vehicle. The novelty bets on bold design and affordable prices to win over consumers: costing under R$70,000 in the entry-level version, it debuts as one of the cheapest cars in Brazil.

O UOL Cars is now on TikTok! Follow fun videos, releases and curiosities about the automotive universe.

Its starting price is slightly above the amount charged for the most affordable configurations of Renault Kwid and Fiat Mobi, while in the intermediate and top versions, the C3 already competes with best-selling hatches such as Chevrolet Onix and Hyundai HB20.

Manufactured in King’s Landing like its predecessor, the C3 now measures 3.98m long, 1.73m wide and 2.54m wheelbase and weighs 1,037kg in the least equipped option. The trunk has a capacity of 315 liters

As for the mechanical part, it has two engine options: 1.0 Firefly flex three-cylinder, with up to 75 hp and 10.7 kgfm, always accompanied by a five-speed manual transmission; and a 1.6-litre four-cylinder dual-fuel engine, capable of producing 120 hp and 15.7 kgfm, managed by a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission.

It is the same mechanical set that equips the Peugeot 208, combining a Fiat-origin engine in the cheaper versions with the 1.6-liter original from the old Peugeot-Citroën – today, these brands are together under the command of Stellantis.

There are a total of five versions, plus the special launch edition First Edition with a 1.0 or 1.6 engine, limited to 2,000 units. disc at the front and drum at the rear. Check the contents of each option:

+ Live 1.0 – BRL 68,990

Electric steering, air conditioning without automatic temperature adjustment, dual airbags, stability and traction control with hill start assistant, gearshift indicator, daytime running lights, electric locks and front windows, tire pressure monitoring and digital panel with on-board computer.

Options:

– Metallic Painting – BRL 1,300

– Protection Pack (Side moldings and crankcase protector) – R$ 900

+ Live Pack 1.0 – BRL 74,990

All the content of the Live 1.0 version plus a 10-inch multimedia center with Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, USB connector on the console, steering wheel with sound and Bluetooth controls and height-adjustable driver’s seat.

Options:

– Metallic Painting – BRL 1,300

– Protection Pack (Side moldings and crankcase protector) – R$ 900

+ Feel 1.0 – BRL 78,990

All contents of the Live Pack 1.0 version plus electric rear windows, perimeter alarm, height-adjustable steering wheel, LED daytime running lights, 15-inch alloy wheels, longitudinal bars on the roof, chrome logo on the front grille and door handles in body color.

Options:

– Metallic Painting – BRL 1,300

– Bitom ceiling – BRL 1,300

– Comfort Pack (sensor and reversing camera) – R$ 1,400

– Protection Pack (Side moldings and crankcase protector) – R$ 900

+ Feel 1.6 – BRL 86,990

Same content as the Feel 1.0 version, plus a 120 hp 1.6-liter flex engine with manual transmission.

Options:

– Metallic Painting – BRL 1,300

– Bitom ceiling – BRL 1,300

– Comfort Pack (sensor and reversing camera) – R$ 1,400

– Protection Pack (Side moldings and crankcase protector) – R$ 900

+ Automatic Feel Pack 1.6 – BRL 93,990

All the contents of the Feel 1.6 version plus a 6-speed automatic transmission with the option of sequential shifts and Eco mode, reversing camera, steering wheel with exclusive coating, 15-inch diamond alloy wheels and fog lights.

Options:

– Metallic Painting – BRL 1,300

– Bitom ceiling – BRL 1,300

– Comfort Pack (sensor and reversing camera) – R$ 1,400

– Protection Pack (Side moldings and crankcase protector) – R$ 900

+ First Edition 1.0 special series – R$ 83,990

All items from the Feel 1.0 version plus gray-painted longitudinal roof bars, white-framed fog lamps, sides with exclusive door moldings and special mats, with First Edition identification. The name of the special series is also on the nameplates on the doors and trunk, and two-tone paintwork is standard.

+ First Edition 1.6 special series – R$ 97,990

All the exclusive details of the Fisrt Edition 1.0, with a 1.6 engine, automatic transmission and Feel Pack 1.6 equipment.

What is the new Citroën C3 like

Affordable and spacious, considering the compact size, are words that define the newness of Stellantis.

The determination to offer a product with more affordable prices requires some design simplifications, such as offering only two airbags, regardless of the configuration chosen – it is never too much to remember that the Kwid, one of the cheapest cars today, has four inflatable bags. .

In addition, the instrument panel is digital, but in miniature, with a low resolution monochrome screen that is more reminiscent of the on-board computer of many cars.

This screen gathers the fundamental information and dispenses with “luxuries” such as tachometer, but is honest in its proposal to prioritize the relatively low acquisition cost.

To get cheaper, the new C3 also features a simple cabin, all lined with rigid plastics – including the armrest in the doors.

The seats are made of fabric even in the top-of-the-line version and only from the Live Pack configuration the driver’s seat has height adjustment. In addition, only from the C3 Feel upwards the steering wheel has height adjustment, the type that “falls” when you pull the respective lever.

Steering depth adjustment is unavailable on the entire range.

Unlike Kwid and Mobi, the C3 offers much more internal space, especially in the back seat, where two people can travel comfortably – and it has two USB ports for cell phone charging in the Feel Pack version.

The trunk with 315 liters of capacity is also noteworthy in a car that is less than four meters long.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our coverage on Instagram of UOL Carros.