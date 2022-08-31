New Citroën C3 hits the market from R$ 68,990

The New Citroën C3 has finally arrived on the Brazilian market, where it restarts its successful trajectory since the first generation in 2003 and now starts at R$68,990.

Developed on the modular CMP platform, the New C3 is very different from previous generations, built on the PF1, not only conceptually, but also in proposal.

Equipped with Firefly 1.0 6V and EC5M 1.6 16V engines, the New C3 merges technology from PSA with Fiat Chrysler, now both under Stellantis.

With the characteristic style of the Parisian brand, which always revolutionizes in this aspect, the New Citroën C3 moves to a place that was never yours and for that, it brings solutions to cost less.

Measuring 3,981 m long, 1,733 m wide, 1,604 m high and 2,540 m wheelbase, the Citroën C3 2023 arrives with 315 liters in the trunk, in the VDA standard, while in the NE it has 367 liters.

With a 47-liter tank, it has high suspension, but is classified by Citroën as a hatch so as not to compete with the brand’s next release of the double chevron.

If it weren’t for that, it would certainly be an “SUV”, but here its mission is quite another, to be the “Novo Uno” of Stellantis.

With a front with simple headlights, but LED daytime running lights, the New Citroën C3 has well-defined lines and a rear with compact taillights.

Inside, the dashboard follows the Citroën style line, with a prominent blue color, as well as dual diffusers and digital cluster, which is worth a caveat: it’s too simple (check out our impressions while driving).

With manual air conditioning, electric steering and electric mirrors, the New C3 has electric rear windows with cost-savings, as well as relative to the dashboard, but has multimedia with a 10-inch screen.

It comes with projection for Android Auto and CarPlay, having the option of a reverse camera too, but without sophistications like 4G connection with Wi-Fi.

New Citroën C3 – Prices and version content

New Citroën C3 Live 1.0 – R$ 68,990

Serial items:

dual airbags

stability control

Traction control

Ramp start assistant – Hill holder

Tire pressure monitoring

Air conditioning

electric steering

Electric front windows

electric locks

Gear shift indicator

15” wheels with hubcaps

daytime running lights

Optional: Metallic Painting – BRL 1,300

Protection Pack (Side moldings and crankcase protector) – R$ 900

New Citroën C3 Live Pack 1.0 – R$ 74,990

Serial items:

All Live+ equipment:

Citroën Connect 10” with Android Auto and wireless Apple Carplay

Front USB connector

Steering wheel with sound system and bluetooth controls

Key with remote control

Front seat with height adjustment

Rear electric wiper and defogger

Optional:

Metallic Painting – BRL 1,300

Protection Pack (Side moldings and crankcase protector) – R$ 900

New Citroën C3 Feel 1.0 – R$ 78,990

Serial items:

All Live Pack+ gear:

Electric rear windows

Perimeter Alarm

Rear USB connectors (x2)

LED daytime running lights

15” alloy wheels

Inner panel with metallic blue stripe

Longitudinal bars on the ceiling

Steering wheel with height adjustment

chrome chevron

Body color handles

options:

Metallic Painting – BRL 1,300

Bitom ceiling – BRL 1,300

Comfort Pack (sensor and reversing camera) – R$ 1,400

Protection Pack (Side moldings and crankcase protector) – R$ 900

New Citroën C3 Feel 1.6 16V – BRL 86,990

Serial items:

All Feel 1.0+ equipment:

1.6 16V engine up to 120 hp

Options:

Metallic Painting – BRL 1,300

Bitom ceiling – BRL 1,300

Comfort Pack (sensor and reversing camera) – R$ 1,400

Protection Pack (Side moldings and crankcase protector) – R$ 900

New Citroën C3 Feel Pack 1.6 16V Automatic – R$ 93,990

Serial items:

All Feel 1.6+ equipment:

Six-speed automatic transmission with sequential shift option

eco mode

15” diamond alloy wheels

Reverse camera

Leather covered steering wheel

options:

Metallic Painting – BRL 1,300

Bitom ceiling – BRL 1,300

Comfort Pack (sensor and reversing camera) – R$ 1,400

Protection Pack (Side moldings and crankcase protector) – R$ 900

New Citroën C3 1.0 First Edition – BRL 83,990

Serial items:

All Feel 1.0+ equipment:

fog lights

Bitom painting

Ceiling bars in Alu Shadow color

side airbags

Fog light beautification frame

exclusive rugs

“First Edition” badges on sides and trunk lid

New Citroën C3 1.6 16V Automatic First Edition – BRL 97,990

Serial items:

All Feel Pack+ equipment:

Bitom painting

Ceiling bars in Alu Shadow color

side airbags

Fog light beautification frame

exclusive rugs

“First Edition” badges on sides and trunk lid

New Citroën C3 – Photo gallery