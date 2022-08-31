New Citroën C3 hits the market from R$ 68,990

The New Citroën C3 has finally arrived on the Brazilian market, where it restarts its successful trajectory since the first generation in 2003 and now starts at R$68,990.
Developed on the modular CMP platform, the New C3 is very different from previous generations, built on the PF1, not only conceptually, but also in proposal.
Equipped with Firefly 1.0 6V and EC5M 1.6 16V engines, the New C3 merges technology from PSA with Fiat Chrysler, now both under Stellantis.
With the characteristic style of the Parisian brand, which always revolutionizes in this aspect, the New Citroën C3 moves to a place that was never yours and for that, it brings solutions to cost less.
Measuring 3,981 m long, 1,733 m wide, 1,604 m high and 2,540 m wheelbase, the Citroën C3 2023 arrives with 315 liters in the trunk, in the VDA standard, while in the NE it has 367 liters.
With a 47-liter tank, it has high suspension, but is classified by Citroën as a hatch so as not to compete with the brand’s next release of the double chevron.
If it weren’t for that, it would certainly be an “SUV”, but here its mission is quite another, to be the “Novo Uno” of Stellantis.
With a front with simple headlights, but LED daytime running lights, the New Citroën C3 has well-defined lines and a rear with compact taillights.
Inside, the dashboard follows the Citroën style line, with a prominent blue color, as well as dual diffusers and digital cluster, which is worth a caveat: it’s too simple (check out our impressions while driving).
With manual air conditioning, electric steering and electric mirrors, the New C3 has electric rear windows with cost-savings, as well as relative to the dashboard, but has multimedia with a 10-inch screen.
It comes with projection for Android Auto and CarPlay, having the option of a reverse camera too, but without sophistications like 4G connection with Wi-Fi.
New Citroën C3 – Prices and version content
New Citroën C3 Live 1.0 – R$ 68,990
Serial items:
dual airbags
stability control
Traction control
Ramp start assistant – Hill holder
Tire pressure monitoring
Air conditioning
electric steering
Electric front windows
electric locks
Gear shift indicator
15” wheels with hubcaps
daytime running lights
Optional: Metallic Painting – BRL 1,300
Protection Pack (Side moldings and crankcase protector) – R$ 900
New Citroën C3 Live Pack 1.0 – R$ 74,990
Serial items:
All Live+ equipment:
Citroën Connect 10” with Android Auto and wireless Apple Carplay
Front USB connector
Steering wheel with sound system and bluetooth controls
Key with remote control
Front seat with height adjustment
Rear electric wiper and defogger
Optional:
Metallic Painting – BRL 1,300
Protection Pack (Side moldings and crankcase protector) – R$ 900
New Citroën C3 Feel 1.0 – R$ 78,990
Serial items:
All Live Pack+ gear:
Electric rear windows
Perimeter Alarm
Rear USB connectors (x2)
LED daytime running lights
15” alloy wheels
Inner panel with metallic blue stripe
Longitudinal bars on the ceiling
Steering wheel with height adjustment
chrome chevron
Body color handles
options:
Metallic Painting – BRL 1,300
Bitom ceiling – BRL 1,300
Comfort Pack (sensor and reversing camera) – R$ 1,400
Protection Pack (Side moldings and crankcase protector) – R$ 900
New Citroën C3 Feel 1.6 16V – BRL 86,990
Serial items:
All Feel 1.0+ equipment:
1.6 16V engine up to 120 hp
Options:
Metallic Painting – BRL 1,300
Bitom ceiling – BRL 1,300
Comfort Pack (sensor and reversing camera) – R$ 1,400
Protection Pack (Side moldings and crankcase protector) – R$ 900
New Citroën C3 Feel Pack 1.6 16V Automatic – R$ 93,990
Serial items:
All Feel 1.6+ equipment:
Six-speed automatic transmission with sequential shift option
eco mode
15” diamond alloy wheels
Reverse camera
Leather covered steering wheel
options:
Metallic Painting – BRL 1,300
Bitom ceiling – BRL 1,300
Comfort Pack (sensor and reversing camera) – R$ 1,400
Protection Pack (Side moldings and crankcase protector) – R$ 900
New Citroën C3 1.0 First Edition – BRL 83,990
Serial items:
All Feel 1.0+ equipment:
fog lights
Bitom painting
Ceiling bars in Alu Shadow color
side airbags
Fog light beautification frame
exclusive rugs
“First Edition” badges on sides and trunk lid
New Citroën C3 1.6 16V Automatic First Edition – BRL 97,990
Serial items:
All Feel Pack+ equipment:
Bitom painting
Ceiling bars in Alu Shadow color
side airbags
Fog light beautification frame
exclusive rugs
“First Edition” badges on sides and trunk lid